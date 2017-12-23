‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Next 2 Weeks: Sharon Demands The Truth, Chelsea And Nick’s World Rocked

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two week tease that some shocking moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will renew their vows this week. Victor believes it is the best way to convince others that their reunion is the real deal.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) don’t believe that Victor and Nikki’s reunion is real. They suggest that Victor is using Nikki and he wants to keep her from spilling his dirty secrets to the police. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor and Nikki are shocked when the ceremony brings out their feelings for each other and they start to really fall in love again.

According to Soap Central, Abby (Melissa Ordway), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) aren’t sure what to think when they see Nikki crying at her wedding. They wonder if their feelings for each other are genuine. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick’s worried about his mother being in Victor’s clutches.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott (Daniel Hall) and Abby will make amends and hope they can put their mistakes behind them in 2018. However, things turn complicated when they end up in another hot embrace. It’s pretty evident that they can’t stay away from each other.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) give Jill (Jess Walton) a warning. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they think it would be a huge mistake to make a deal with Jack (Peter Bergman). Jill will inform them that she knows what kind of man Jack is and she would be crazy not to consider his offer to buy Chancellor Industries.

Reed (Tristian Lake Leabu) will shock his parents, Victoria and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) when he gets a DUI. Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. will make a shocking suggestion on how to deal with Reed’s behavior.

During the week of January 1, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) works to get the upper hand on Jack. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack wants to block Ashley’s bid for the Jabot CEO chair. She will be forced to make a bold move. Billy will consider making a move, too. He will hope that his plan will work out and bring peace to the Abbott family.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) will demand answers from Scott. It sounds like she figured out that he’s been cheating with Abby, but she wants to hear the truth from him. Will he tell her the truth or try to lie his way out of trouble?

Jill will do some matchmaking, but not for Victoria and Billy. Instead, she wants to see Lily and Cane back together. She believes with a little push; they former couple will reunite.

Something happens that will rock Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick’s life. Is it possible that the truth about Christian’s paternity will come out? Will Victor reveal that Chelsea has known about Christian’s real paternity for over a year?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.