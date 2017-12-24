WWE News: Jeff Hardy Reveals He Wants To Face Roman Reigns At ‘WrestleMania’

Jeff Hardy is currently recovering from two shoulder surgeries and is set to return early next year. “The Charismatic Enigma” is already 40 years old and he only has several years left on his WWE career. In a recent interview, Hardy reveals the three dream matches he wants to have before retirement and the WWE superstar he wants to face at a WrestleMania event.

In the very first episode of Superstar Q&A on WWE’s YouTube channel (h/t Cageside Seats), Hardy answered questions from fans on social media. He was asked about the three WWE superstars he would love to face someday. Jeff answered that he would like to battle it out with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, three members of The Shield. He added that he wants to face Reigns at WrestleMania.

“Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose… that’s three dream matches right there, and I’m sure they’re going to happen before I’m done. If I’m doing the solo deal, me and Roman Reigns I think would be pretty huge if there’s time to plan that.”

It’s surprising to hear Jeff talk about his WrestleMania plans, but he remains confident that he will be back on time. He underwent two shoulder surgeries last September and is expected to have a full recovery in four to six months.

According to PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc.), Jeff Hardy underwent surgery in September to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. However, he underwent a second surgery a week later to repair a torn labrum in the same shoulder. Along with his brother Matt, The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 and won the Raw Tag Team championships.

Jeff has always been the bigger star in the Hardy family, but the emergence of Woken Matt could change things when he returns at some point next year. It would be interesting to see if the WWE will let Jeff become a singles wrestler or become Brother Nero and team up with his older brother.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns is the current Intercontinental champion. It’s impossible to see Reigns battle it out with Jeff at next year’s WrestleMania since “The Big Dog” is already penciled to face off against Brock Lesnar. Reigns vs. Jeff is a dream match for many, while Rollins and Ambrose could also have a great match with him.

Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns make their way to the ring through the WWE crowd. WWE

At some point in the next couple of years, all three members of The Shield will eventually get a shot at facing Jeff Hardy in a singles match. And as for the future tag team opponents for him and his brother, Jeff noted that he would love to slug it out with Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, The Revival.