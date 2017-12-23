WWE News: Shane McMahon’s Backstage Role Revealed

For many years, Shane McMahon seemed to be the next in line regarding the top person in charge in the WWE. Starting his WWE career early as a referee, Shane was not fed with a silver spoon but had to earn his spot into being a notable name on-screen. In fact, he started his television career as Shane Stevens in order to distinguish his character from the McMahon name. During the Attitude Era, Shane would start his own stable, the Mean Street Posse, and use them to assist with outnumbering X-Pac during their European Championship feud.

Shane would also feud with Test due to his relationship with Stephanie McMahon. He would then commence various feuds with names such as Steve Blackman and The Big Show. His most memorable feud was with Kurt Angle, which led to a match at the 2001 King of the Ring pay-per-view, resulting in him getting a belly-to-belly suplex and causing a glass display to shatter.

After the Invasion angle dissolved, Shane would be a part of various feuds with names such as Kane, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton. After 20 years in the WWE, Shane made the decision to resign from the company and pursue other business ventures. Per an article from Wrestling News Source, he would reveal in a tell-all interview with Mick Foley that his decision to leave WWE had been brewing for a while, and it is tough to flesh out ideas as the son in a father-son business relationship.

WWE

Shane felt that the relationship between he and Vince stopped being a collaboration, and he did not want this to affect their personal lives towards each other. Shane would go on to projects such as becoming the CEO of China Broadband and YOU On Demand, as well as sitting on the Board of Directors for International Sports Management.

Shane McMahon Returns, Current Backstage Role

After over six years away from the WWE, Shane McMahon would make a surprising return during an episode of Raw in Detroit, Michigan. He would interrupt Vince and Stephanie McMahon, declaring that he wants control of Raw. This would lead to a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 32 against The Undertaker.

WWE

Shane McMahon would lose the match, and not have the ability to control Raw. However, since his reception was so positive, he would become the SmackDown Live commissioner when the two brands became separate entities again. Shane would compete in a handful of other matches since his return, with his most recent one being at Survivor Series.

Although Shane has been back with the WWE for nearly two years now, PWInsider confirms that he has no backstage executive role outside of being an on-screen talent. Due to him “walking out” on the company, he would have to mend his business relationship with his father regarding having any executive position again, if that is his interest.