‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: James Reynolds Previews Theo’s Miracle And Kate’s Confession

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal that Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) wakes up from his coma. After the young man opens his eyes, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) confesses to Abe her role in his shooting. Find out how the mayor reacts and what is going through the father’s mind.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actor James Reynolds discussed the Days of our Lives storyline for the upcoming week. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Theo wakes up from his coma. When it happens, it is a complete shock. This is because Abe had given up hope of Theo ever recovering and had already said goodbye.

“It’s extraordinary. Abe had said goodbye to Theo because he didn’t think Theo would ever wake up. So to see Theo open his eyes, it’s the shock, the fist in the stomach, the joy, the relief, all of those things. His child who he had given for dead has now come back to life.”

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that after Theo wakes up, Kate decides to confess. She tells Abe that it is because of her that Theo was out on the docks that night. A move that would ultimately lead to the young man getting shot. Despite Abe’s joy that his son is awake, don’t expect him to forgive Kate for her role in Theo’s coma. However, he also doesn’t hate the woman. He knows deep inside that she regrets her actions. She honestly had no idea that her request to Theo that night would lead him getting shot and landing in a coma.

“Abe has never trusted Kate. But in this moment in which he feels such extraordinary relief for Theo and his recovery, he finds a place not to forgive her, but to understand the depth of her regret. And I think he also gets the sense that Kate has really suffered.”

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe decides not to press charges against Kate. However, she must fire Theo from DiMera Enterprises. Fans have already seen that she had to face consequences from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Once Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) exposed and recorded her as being responsible, Chad couldn’t believe his ears. He ordered her to resign as CEO and made her move out of the mansion.

However, those consequences will be short-lived, SoapCentral reported. Days of our Lives spoilers confirm that Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) makes a deal with Chad. The result is that Andre manages to help Kate escape her fate. However, only time will tell how the rest of Salem will feel once they find out her role in Theo’s medical condition.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.