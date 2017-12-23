Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Called The 'Sexy Windsors,' Changing The Image Of The Royal Family

After recently releasing their engagement photos, popular fashion bloggers and royal family watchers Tom and Lorenzo have nicknamed “Hollywood Harry” and Suits actress Meghan Markle the “Sexy Windsors,” claiming that they have forever changed the image of the royal family.

In their recent podcast, Tom pointed out that Meghan will not become a typical “Windsor wife.” Instead, her years of being an actress will allow a certain image of herself be shown to the world, and it will not be what we have seen before.

While the couple does not agree on whether they liked what she wore, they admit that she has already received a lot of criticism, especially for the sheer top of the gown. Lorenzo was particularly disappointed that she wore a Ralph & Russo gown because it is more “flashy in a Jennifer Lopez kind of way.”

Later, Tom does want to clarify he does not believe she is tacky and points out that Meghan is “flashy in Windsor terms.” Her gown is gorgeous but showy in an American and Hollywood way.

Taken from their fall/winter 2016 collection, the London-based fashion designers crafted a gorgeous black tulle gown that features a silk organza skirt with appliquéd silk tulle ruffles. The top has gold feather hand-stitched threadworm. What may be also quite shocking is that the gown costs around $75,000, which Prince Harry’s fiancée paid for herself.

Tom and Lorenzo wrote on their blog that this fashion choice is a great indication of what the public should expect from Markle.

“Choosing such a fashionable bit of couture for her engagement photo is something of a shot across the bow in terms of how she plans to manage her image. She’s definitely going her own way – and that’s going to be a good thing for the family’s public image in the long run, we suspect.”

But what about Kate Middleton? Kate’s role as the wife of a future King of England is far different from what Meghan’s will be. Like William, Kate is more conservative in her clothing and her mannerisms, befitting a future queen.

The esteemed bloggers boldly state that Kate Middleton has always used Queen Elizabeth as her style icon and mentor, not Diana; yet they think Meghan is far more like Princess Diana.

While acknowledging that Markle is very different from Princess Diana, she is an actress and an American and is very demonstrative in her feelings and her gestures. Most of all, she does bring a lot of glamour and fashion to the royal family just like Diana did. They even state that Harry is essentially marrying a woman who is much like his mother.

The duo, particularly Tom Fitzgerald, predict that the media will continue to over-scrutinize Meghan Markle, but they do believe that in the end, the couple will make a “lot of money” for charities and be a huge success together. She is sexy, and he is flexing his arm muscles in a “tight suit.” They are a hot couple, changing the prim and proper notion of what a Windsor couple should look like.

“One thing’s for sure: they’re the sexiest d*** couple this family’s ever had.”

This is in sharp contrast to Harry’s parents. In the fall of 1980, before her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles, there was a lot of public scrutiny about Diana’s lack of slip under her sheer skirt and her virginity.

According to Vanity Fair, the incidents, dubbed the “Love Train,” were all about what really went on between Lady Diana Spencer, then 19 years of age, who had “two late-night meetings with Prince Charles on the Royal Train in Wiltshire.”

Now, her son is marrying an actress who is not afraid to share her heartfelt emotions of love while embracing Harry wearing a very glamorous, mostly sheer dress. Diana had to stand alongside Harry, fully covered in what would not be considered “modest wear,” and hear her intended say “Whatever ‘in love’ means,” a foreshadowing to heartbreak before they ever tied the knot.

Vanity Fair points out that Princess Diana once stated that being a princess “is not all it’s cracked up to be.” Yet, it appears that with her son Prince Harry there alongside her, Meghan Markle will do just fine.