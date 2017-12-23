MMA Rumors: Holly Holm Confident To Beat Cris Cyborg, Wants Ronda Rousey Rematch After ‘UFC 219’

Days before UFC 219, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm emerged as the heavy underdog against reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. However, Holm looks confident to win the fight and is already talking about her plans after the event.

According to Bjpenn, Holly Holm expressed her willingness to give Cris Cyborg a rematch if she successfully dethrones her at UFC 219. Holm is also open to fighting Ronda Rousey for the second time if Rousey ever considers fighting again in the Octagon.

“Yes [I would give Cris Cyborg an immediate rematch if I beat her] and with Ronda [Rousey] I was open to a rematch as well, it’s just they didn’t know how long or when she would come back or if she would want to.”

The Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey rematch is something most MMA fans have been waiting for since UFC 193. UFC president Dana White had already revealed his plan to schedule the potential fight, but the idea was scrapped after Holm and Rousey failed to win their previous bouts. If Holm beats Cyborg, “Rowdy” could be her opponent for her first title defense.

Unfortunately, no one heard about Rousey’s UFC plan since she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Most people, including White, are already accepting the fact that the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will no longer fight again in the Octagon. Still, nothing is official until the words come from Rousey’s own mouth.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Though Holly Holm wants a rematch with Ronda Rousey, she’s also open to giving others a chance, especially if Rousey remains silent on her MMA future. As of now, Holm remains focused on her upcoming fight. Coach Mike Winkeljohn believes Holm will once again shock the world of fighting sports. Per Bjpenn, Winkeljohn predicted Holm will finish Cyborg in round four or five.

Holm’s incredible striking force will be the key to beat the reigning UFC women’s featherweight champion. However, Cris Cyborg must be aware of what she can do inside the Octagon. In an interview with FloCombat, Cyborg said she’s capable of knocking out anyone in the world, including Holm. She also revealed she has a “lot of tools” to win her next title defense. Aside from her boxing skills, Cyborg knows Holm is good in wrestling. However, despite her impressive foot movements, Cyborg believes Holm is “hittable,” giving her more of a chance to finish the fight with a knockout.