Four Horsewomen WWE Vs. MMA Match Scheduled For ‘WrestleMania’ Is No Longer Happening [Rumor]

Following a devastating loss at UFC 207 to Amanda Nunes, and a loss the prior year at UFC 193 to Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey made the decision to step away from the Octagon, potentially for good. Almost immediately, the WWE Universe and various media outlets suspected that a WWE in-ring debut was in sight. What initially steered this assumption was her appearance of WrestleMania 31 on March 29, 2015.

After Triple H defeated Sting, with the help of DX, a sledgehammer, and a superkick from Shawn Michaels, he would later return to the ring with his wife, Stephanie, and draw heat from the live crowd. All of a sudden, The Rock’s music would hit, and he came to the ring with a thunderous ovation. The “People’s Champ” would exchange words with Triple H and Stephanie, and the dialogue started to heat up. The exchange between Rock and Stephanie would eventually lead to a slap and Rock leaving the ring.

To level the playing field, Rock would go to the crowd and walk over to where the MMA stars were seating. Rousey would proceed to hop over the barrier and enter the ring. At the end of the segment, both Triple and Stephanie would experience a humbling from the UFC star. Following this, major speculation rose that Rousey would be leaving UFC and competing in WWE. Stephanie McMahon would continue to tease this, following an interview she had with TMZ.

Plans For Ronda Rousey May Be Heading Another Direction

For months, there has been speculation that Rousey will be joining her “four horsewomen” cohorts, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke, and compete at WrestleMania 34 against the WWE’s four horsewomen version of Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch. However, that may not be the case anymore.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via Pop Culture, this match is no longer likely to occur. This is largely due to Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir stopping their wrestling training. If this featured attraction is scrapped, it could leave Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch in a lower-caliber match interest-level-wise.

For Charlotte Flair, though, she is the current SmackDown Live women’s champion and could very well have a one-on-one match against Rousey. Moreover, if Paul Heyman became a mouthpiece for Rousey, as it was discussed on the Wrestling Observer Radio, it could be just as interesting as a four-on-four match.