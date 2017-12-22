Cardi B Sex Tape: As Explicit Video Spreads On Social Media Allegedy Showing Cardi B, Rapper’s Fans Grow Angry

Cardi B may have a sex tape scandal on her hands, and fans of the rapper are up in arms about what they believe could either be a hoax or an intentional smear.

The allegedly explicit video hit the internet late this week and spread quickly around Twitter and other social media, allegedly showing Cardi B dancing while in the nude. The site Rolling Out noted that the woman in the video appeared very much like Cardi B, though there is not yet any confirmation if it is indeed her.

The report has some of the rapper’s fans angry. The video hit the internet just as Cardi B released the follow-up to her smash hit “Bodak Yellow,” a track called “Bartier Cardi” that has already generated a lot of hype. As the Metro noted, fans have been very excited about the follow-up to what was the first solo No. 1 hit for a female rapper since Lauren Hill in 1998.

That has many questioning the timing of alleged Cardi B sex tape hitting the internet. Some believe that it may have been intentionally leaked in order to take the wind out of her sails, and others questioned whether it might actually be her.

Others noted that the videos could likely be from the time when Cardi B worked as a stripper, Hollywood Life noted.

“Yes cardi b used to be a stripper who has naked videos from her past stop bringing It up when she doing good always hating going on it’s really sad,” wrote one Twitter user.

This would not be the first time that a celebrity has been derailed by the release of a sex tape. A number of others have been targeted in recent years, like the dozens of celebrities targeted by a massive leak in 2014, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton.

Other rappers have been targeted as well, including an attempt to shop around a video that allegedly showed Lil Wayne with two women. The rapper threatened to sue those who were shopping around the explicit tape, though the case never went forward and a video matching the description of the one allegedly being sold did eventually hit the internet.

In the hours since the video first started to go viral on social media, Cardi B has not addressed the sex tape rumors.