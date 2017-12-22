It’s that time of year again when people look for confirmation of whether their favorite TV shows are being canceled or renewed. The Good Doctor is one show people are talking about when it comes to renewal. ABC’s highest-rated show (and a freshman show) has already surprised everyone, so it’s not surprising that there is already talk of a second season. However, the current rumors that The Good Doctor Season 2 is renewed aren’t true.

Fans of the show have taken to unofficial Facebook groups to discuss the show. One fan found a link to say the show had been renewed, but it soon became clear that ABC hasn’t yet officially stated this has happened. All other reliable sites are still reporting the renewal as up in the air at this time. However, it is very likely that the show will be renewed because of how popular it has become.

Hidden Remote states that The Good Doctor won’t be renewed or canceled until at least the New Year. However, most shows hold off until March at the earliest. ABC could opt for a slightly earlier time frame because of how popular the show has been (already overtaking Grey’s Anatomy as the most-watched show on the network), but the renewal confirmation likely isn’t to happen before Christmas.

Your appointment is set! #TheGoodDoctor returns January 8! pic.twitter.com/oZPlQKWx5G — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) December 5, 2017

This isn’t the first time talks of The Good Doctor Season 2 have occurred in fan groups. There was a rumor a couple of months ago that stated ABC was looking at viewing figures for a specific week to determine whether to cancel or renew. Those statements couldn’t be traced back to a reliable source.

There has also been confusion over the current break. The last episode on Dec. 4 was a midseason finale. ABC will pick up the rest of Season 1 when it returns on Jan. 8, 2018. This is not the second season. The winter premiere will hopefully answer questions about Shaun’s location after he suffered a meltdown and ran away.

???? I'd rather be alone

Than try to be someone that I'm not.

And you seem like someone who could

Appreciate the fact that I'm no ordinary man ????@THE_EELS #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/8SN6bmKOL4 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) December 5, 2017

While The Good Doctor Season 2 is not yet officially confirmed, the chances of a renewal look good. The only reason it wouldn’t be renewed is if the show was always meant to be a limited series. There were initial worries about another medical drama on ABC, but the number of viewers has proven that there is space for The Good Doctor.