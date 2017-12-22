Corey Feldman Remembers Best Friend Corey Haim On His Birthday With Epic Twitter Thread

December 23 would have been child star Corey Haim’s 46th birthday and best friend Corey Feldman is paying tribute on Twitter. The Corey’s had one of the tightest friendships in all of Hollywood until Haim tragically lost his life in 2010. Feldman constantly remembers his friend on social media and created a lengthy “twitcard” for Haim just before his birthday tomorrow.

Yesterday evening, Feldman asked his fans to aid in his remembrance of Haim by honoring him with a #FeldFam tribute. Feldman noted that his late friend was on everyone’s mind as his birthday approached, and aimed to create one of the longest Twitter birthday cards. The actor then asked his followers to retweet his post and add their own personal message of love to Haim, or to comment on the tweet itself.

Feldman’s tweet was retweeted 312 times and liked by 865 fans. The tweet also racked up 233 comments, making it one of his most popular tweets of all time. The 46-year-old then created another tweet with his own personal dedication to Haim. He admitted not a day goes by where he does not think of his friend and believes the world is a darker place without him here. The second tweet was liked over 370 times and had a considerable amount of retweets and comments as well.

SO AS MR HAIMS 46TH BDAY IS COMING UP, & HE IS OBVIOUSLY ON ALL OF R MINDS, I WOULD LOVE 2 HONOR HIS MEMORY, W A GOOD OL FASHIONED #FELDFAM TRIBUTE!! THE BEST WAY 2 EXCUTE THIS IS BY MAKING THE WORLDS LONGEST BDAY TWITCARD! JUST RT & ATATCH UR BDAY WISHES 2 THIS THREAD! #EZ ❤ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 22, 2017

Within a few hours, Feldman began retweeting several of his fans tributes to Haim. He retweeted 30 tweets, all full of love, compliments, and “Happy Birthdays.”

This morning, Feldman announced he would be taking a break from social media to spend time with his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell. He also will be spending time with his son, Zen Scott Feldman, whom he shares with ex-wife Susie Feldman.

The actor claimed he was in desperate need of some alone time with his wife, but promised to be back full steam at the start of 2018. Feldman will continue to promote his TRUTH campaign in the new year and is still seeking funds to finance his film which he promises will expose several predators in Hollywood.

David Klein / Getty Images

In addition to the TRUTH campaign, Feldman also will continue to be the National Ambassador for CHILD USA. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the actor will help the organization eradicate the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse crimes.

To learn more about Feldman and Haim’s childhood in Hollywood, watch A Tale of Two Coreys, which is set to premiere on January 6, 2018, on Lifetime.