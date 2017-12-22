Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Adding New Security Measures – Removing ‘Do Not Disturb’ Signs

In a move that is not overly unexpected and was thought to be coming sooner or later, Walt Disney World is upping its security measures at some resort hotels. After the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas earlier this year, numerous hotels around the world have been looking into making security better and Disney will be no different. Beginning with three of its oldest resorts, Disney will no longer provide “Do Not Disturb” signs for its guests.

Some may look at that and wonder just how much of an added security measure that is, but there is much more to it.

According to a report from WDW Today, guests at the three monorail resorts will no longer receive “Do Not Disturb” signs for their rooms. They are being replaced with signs reading “Room Occupied” to let the hotel staff know that guests are currently in their rooms and wish to not be disturbed.

Each day, though, a cast member from Disney will enter the room to check on the well-being of the guests and make sure everything is alright. Housekeeping staff will give notice that they are entering the room by knocking on the door and announcing, but this will happen for every single room at least once per day.

Danny Cox

This will be done even for rooms of those who have chosen to forgo housekeeping during their stay at Walt Disney World. It is even stated in the information provided to guests that Disney has this right and that there are numerous reasons why this could happen.

“…the hotel and its staff reserve the right to enter your room for any purposes including, but not limited to, performing maintenance and repairs or checking on the safety and security of guests and property.”

For the time being, this change with the “Do Not Disturb” signs is going to begin at three resorts:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Guests currently staying at these resorts began finding information regarding these changes in their rooms. Over the course of the remainder of 2017 and into early 2018, these changes will go into place at all other Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

While Disney has not given any official reasoning for this change, it is speculated to be in the mind of guest safety considering what happened this year in Las Vegas. The mass shooting took place from a hotel which had a high vantage point and provided clear sight of people below, which is similar to the design of the monorail resorts.

Walt Disney World is always looking for ways to keep its guests entertained, enjoying their vacation, and also as safe as humanly possible. Numerous changes have been made over the years with some coming about due to situations that took place or just out of realizing it is for the better of everyone. The removal of “Do Not Disturb” signs and new security measures will roll out property-wide in the coming weeks and guests need to be aware.