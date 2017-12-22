‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Hooked Up With Lindsay Lohan, But ‘It Didn’t Mean Anything’

Jax Taylor hooked up with actress Lindsay Lohan during her relationship with DJ Samantha Ronson years ago.

According to a recent interview, the Vanderpump Rules star spent time with Lindsay Lohan many years ago, but he wasn’t impressed with their time together. In fact, while chatting about the incident on Thursday, Jax Taylor said the hookup didn’t mean a thing.

“It was one of those things that it was just a drunken night, and it didn’t mean anything,” Jax Taylor revealed to The Daily Dish on December 21.

Jax Taylor met Lindsay Lohan at a nightclub and eventually ended up back at her place in Los Angeles. However, looking back on the hookup, Taylor said that it wasn’t worth his time. Then, years after their rendezvous, Taylor and Lohan came face to face yet again during this month’s Daily Mail holiday party, where they were reportedly seen sitting beside one another.

Speaking of their latest encounter, Jax Taylor said that Lindsay Lohan’s table was right next to his, but he didn’t initially recognize her. He then said that Lohan looked a lot different, but she looked “great.”

During his time at the Daily Mail holiday party, Jax Taylor posted an image on Instagram with the caption, “Not acknowledging the elephant in the room.”

While Jax Taylor didn’t explain what he meant at the time, it now appears that he was referring to Lindsay Lohan being seated beside him.

Jax Taylor is currently involved in a years-long relationship with Brittany Cartwright, despite admitting to cheating on her just months ago. As fans have seen during recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor told Cartwright that he slept with Faith Stowers. Then, the following day, Cartwright reportedly hopped back into bed with her cheating partner and has been with him ever since.

Although Taylor’s girlfriend took him right back, the reality star has continued to face an online backlash for his behavior from fans of the show.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.