‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham’s Stunning Return, Is He Back For Redemption Or For A Big Payday?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) will concentrate on giving Dina (Marla Adams) the best care possible as her health deteriorates. Jack can’t bear the thought of Dina not remembering her family in the coming months. It just gives him more drive to make these next few months with Dina the best he can.

In real life, Alzheimer’s disease is a slow moving disease. People can live for years with the diagnosis. However, on soap operas, stories such as Dina’s tend to move faster. With that in mind, the Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Dina could die in the next few months.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Dina’s stroke caused the Alzheimer’s disease to progress faster than average. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that she will continue to have problems with her memory and could begin to get aggressive with her family.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina’s decline will bring Graham (Max Shippee) back into town. When fans asked Shippee when he would return to Y&R, he asked them to have patience — he would eventually return.

The Abbotts have forgotten about Graham and all the trouble they went through to get Dina out of his clutches. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack believes that he won the battle against the silver fox, but Graham’s shocking return will give him a rude awakening.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

There are a few ways Young and the Restless writers could play this out for the fans. They could have Graham come back, looking for a payout from Dina’s estate. Perhaps, he’s heard that she isn’t doing well and he wants to be around when she passes. He may not trust the Abbotts to call him to give him his inheritance.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that if Graham comes back for his cut of the money, Dina’s family could drag him to court to challenge her will. Perhaps, they can prove that she had Alzheimer’s disease when she agreed to give him a sizable inheritance. It’s possible they could prove she wasn’t of sound mind, which would invalidate his inheritance altogether.

There’s also the small chance that Young and the Restless writers want to bring Graham back to redeem his character. Maybe, he will return to check on Dina and make amends with the family. The Y&R fans like Graham, so if they can redeem him and integrate him into the show, he could end up stay even after Dina’s death.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.