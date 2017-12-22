Inside The Everyday Lives Of Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Six Kids

It has been over a year since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and the Oscar winner and her six children are moving on with their lives. A source close to Jolie says that she is busy, but doing fine and working with her ex to continue their kids’ happy lives.

Jolie Is Finally Allowing Pitt Time With Their Kids

Per People Magazine, the divorce is not yet final, but it is moving forward, and the former couple is making sure Pitt, 53, gets time with Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, nine, and Knox, nine. The kids live with Jolie, 42, who bought a $24 million mansion – once owned by Cecil B. Demille – that was close enough to their former home, where Pitt still lives, so that they can see their father.

An insider says that the process has been a difficult one for the Moneyball star, but he is doing okay and is committed to his family. Pitt has also recently started dating but hasn’t gotten involved in anything serious. As for Jolie, there hasn’t been any hint of a new romance for her yet. Instead, she stays busy being supermom and working both behind and in front of the camera.

Brad And Angelina Homeschool Their Kids

Jolie has chosen to homeschool her children, and during the week they focus on their studies. They have various tutors for different subjects, including foreign language and music, and they are also physically active playing soccer, skateboarding, and taking self-defense classes.

The Maleficent star says she is homeschooling because she wasn’t happy with how little she learned in school.

“It bothered me how little I was taught in school,” she explained. “I do worry about my children’s education. I homeschool partially because they are from around the world and it’s very … I didn’t want them to have the same education I had when it came to Vietnam or Cambodia.”

Maddox Jolie-Pitt May Be Following In His Parents Hollywood Footsteps

Her oldest son, Maddox, is from Cambodia and Jolie adopted him when he was just a year old. He served as an executive producer for his mom’s latest film First They Killed My Father, which is about a Cambodian political activist and her life under the rule of the Khmer Rouge.

Jolie says that Maddox had to be a part of the film and they waited until he was ready. She added that she has no idea who his birth parents are, but she imagines they went through a similar experience as Loung Ung does in the film.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt gushing over his "wonder" mom Angelina Jolie couldn't be more adorable. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uKmfgQ0wWh — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) December 15, 2017

According to E! News, Maddox revealed that his mom is fun and easy to work with, calling her a “wonder.” Pax also worked on the film as a photographer.

Being the child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has its perks. In addition to making movies with their mom, they also get to travel the world and get involved with various charities. As In Style reports, Shiloh even has her own wildlife sanctuary in Namibia, the country where Jolie gave birth to her in 2006.