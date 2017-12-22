Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Makes Khloe Kardashian Feel Guilty Over Baby Bump Bliss: Here’s Why [Rumor]

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have faced pregnancy rumors for years. But in recent weeks, speculation that both Kardashian and Jenner were sporting secret baby bumps has soared. Khloe just gave her fans an early Christmas present by publicizing her baby bump, sharing her happiness over her longed-for pregnancy. But Kardashian’s baby announcement has only added to the pressure for Kylie to confirm (or deny) her own pregnancy. Why has Jenner remained silent?

An insider told Hollywood Life that Kylie is struggling with her pregnancy. While that struggle possibly explains Jenner’s hesitation in going public with her baby bump, Kylie’s suffering also reportedly has led to an issue for Khloe. The source revealed that Jenner’s struggle results from her baby daddy, Travis Scott, and the difference between Kylie’s boyfriend and Kardashian’s baby daddy reportedly is making Khloe feel sad.

Khloe Kardashian Boasts About Baby Daddy On Instagram

While Kardashian reportedly is enjoying love and a commitment to be there for her from the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, Jenner’s boyfriend allegedly has been disturbingly absent. And the dramatic difference has left Khloe feeling guilty, diminishing her joy in her romance and baby, according to the insider.

“Khloe has gone through absolute hell when it comes to her relationships so she feels very deserving of all the happiness with Tristan. But there’s one dark spot for her right now.”

The source revealed that Kardashian feels concerned about the problems in Kylie’s romance with Travis. Khloe’s lengthy confession about just how much she loves Tristan on Instagram, together with her baby bump photo, is making Jenner’s silence about those pregnancy rumors even more noticeable.

Kylie reportedly is not receiving the same level of love, care, and commitment from Scott as Khloe boasted about on Instagram. Always protective of Jenner, Kardashian feels “really sad” to notice the difference between Travis and Tristan, according to the insider.

As Khloe looks forward to welcoming her first baby into the world, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly feeling just as fabulous as she looks. But Kardashian’s happiness is allegedly making her feel even guiltier about Kylie’s struggles.

Kylie Jenner Struggles With Missing Baby Daddy: Has That Caused Instagram Silence?

The insider also said that Travis is noticeably missing from Jenner’s life even though he is reportedly the father of her child. That absence may account for Kylie’s silence about her pregnancy along with Khloe’s alleged worries about Jenner.

“Khloe is uber protective of Kylie and it really makes her sad to see that Kylie isn’t getting the kind of love and commitment from Travis that she’s getting from Tristan.”

Kardashian reportedly is aware that she’s done nothing to deserve her guilty feelings about Jenner. However, Khloe also is constantly comparing herself to Kylie, adding to her concern for her little sister, according to the source. Kardashian has a “big heart,” added the insider, clarifying that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is enjoying her pregnancy even as she worries about Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian ‘In Love With Pregnancy Curves’

Famous for losing weight and shaping up, Khloe went from the plump Kardashian sister to the sexy one. Kardashian reportedly had worried that getting pregnant would cause her to feel insecure about her body, but instead Khloe is enjoying her new curves, said the source.

“Khloe’s body confidence is sky-high right now… She’s in love with her pregnancy curves and feels incredibly sexy.”

Tristan has helped Kardashian to feel good about her body during her pregnancy because he is “so complimentary,” added the insider. In addition to her baby daddy’s view that Khloe appears “so sexy” with her baby bump, Kardashian reportedly is enjoying her bigger bust.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels protective of her sister Kylie Jenner, especially now that both are rumored to be pregnant. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

The source claimed that Khloe has already gone from a B cup to a D cup bra, with her pregnancy resulting in “major cleavage.” But despite Kardashian’s happiness over her pregnancy and love for Tristan, Khloe reportedly continues to worry about Kylie.

“She feels bad that things are going so well for her when her little sister is struggling like this,” summed up the source.

Kylie Jenner Pressured To Share Pregnancy, But Did It Just Happen?

Kardashian has another reason to feel guilty. Fans are now pressuring Kylie to announce her own pregnancy in the wake of Khloe’s baby bump post on Instagram, pointed out Newsweek. However, a celebrity hairstylist who does Kim Kardashian’s hair as well as Khloe’s and Kylie’s may have just let the baby out of the bump.

“Literally my friends are all having babies,” wrote Jen Atkins.

Because Jen counts Kim (who is expecting a baby via surrogate) and Khloe (who just announced her own pregnancy) along with Kylie among her friends, some think that her comment translates to a baby bump announcement for Jenner. But there’s plenty of speculation about when Kylie will actually step up and bare that baby bump, from waiting until Christmas day as a gift to her fans, to waiting until a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians for a runaway ratings winner.