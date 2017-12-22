Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photos: See How Her Kids Have Grown

Kelly Ripa is sharing a number of adorable throwback family Christmas photos with her fans, showing just how much her and husband Mark Consuelos’s three kids have grown up over the years. The star posted a handful of sweet snaps from her personal family album on Instagram this week, which shows her children when they were very little right up until today.

Posting the snaps to her account on December 21, Ripa told her 1.5 million followers in the caption, “#tbt some photos of Christmas past. Little, middle, big!”

The first photo showed the Live with Kelly and Ryan host embracing all three of her children on what appeared to be Christmas morning a few years ago, while the other adorable images served as a timeline of how her kids, 20-year-old Michael, 16-year-old Lola, and 14-year-old Joaquin, have grown over the years.

The rest of Ripa’s uploads showed the trio posing with their dad over the holidays, as well as a number of others that showed Michael, Lola, and Joaquin posing together in front of the Consuelos Christmas tree as well as skiing with their mom dad during a trip.

The latest photos gave fans a pretty rare glimpse into Ripa and Conseulos’s family life at home, as Kelly rarely shares photos of the three children on her account.

And it seems like the star’s followers were pretty happy to get a glimpse into Kelly’s family Christmases over the years, as they left sweet comments on her collection of photos this week.

“Well, God has blessed you with a beautiful family. Merry Christmas Kelly,” wrote one fan of the adorable photos Kelly shared with her followers. “Wow! Cookie cutter kids 🙂 they all look exactly like their parents. So cute,” added another.

“Kelly, you and your family are gorgeous!” said another fan of the Instagram photo album, and a fourth told the TV host, “Kelly your children are so beautiful & handsome but then look who their parents are! Merry Christmas to you & your family.”

While Ripa has shied away from sharing a lot of personal family photos over the years, she first bucked the tradition earlier this year after posting a photo of herself, Mark, and their kids on December 15.

The star joked in the caption that she had to get Lola’s approval to post the image to her account, telling fans “Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang (and yes, Lola approved).”

The adorable family image showed the group all dressed up for the season and striking funny poses by a graffiti wall.

Live with Kelly and Ryan fans also got a rare glimpse at just how much Lola has grown on the morning show last month after the teenager joined her mom and co-host Ryan Seacrest on the ABC series for a recent cooking segment.

Making a very rare live appearance on the show, Lola joined both Kelly and Ryan in the studio as they cooked up a few Thanksgiving recipes together on November 16.

Ripa’s latest glimpse into her family life comes shortly after the star opened up about her relationship with Seacrest on the set, revealing that they’re extremely close both on and off the set. Kelly also dropped a bombshell, admitting that her former co-star Regis Philbin actually refused to speak to her when they weren’t on camera before he left the show in 2001.