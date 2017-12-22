MLB free agent pitcher Yu Darvish has not signed with the Chicago Cubs — at least not yet.

MLB free agency rumors took a turn for the wacky as there were reports circulating about the Chicago Cubs inking Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Yu Darvish. Those reports about the star pitcher signing with the Cubs were proven erroneous by Yu Darvish himself, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Yu Darvish took to Twitter in order to clear things up. The likely soon-to-be former Dodgers hurler called the reports “fake news,” meaning that nothing has been agreed upon with the Chicago Cubs.

For Cubs fans, the anticipation of signing a high level pitcher is constantly growing. There has been much speculation regarding the Cubs signing another starting pitcher, that things jumped ahead quickly.

What is known is that the front office of the Chicago Cubs met with Yu Darvish for a lengthy conversation, CBS Chicago reporter on Monday. Both the Cubs’ brass and Yu Darvish walked away from the pseudo interview pleased with each other. That likely played a huge role in the MLB free agency rumors spreading the way that they have.

With both the Chicago Cubs and Yu Darvish feeling enamored with each other, a signing could come down to both sides agreeing on terms.

Yu Darvish denies a report that he's signing with the #Cubs https://t.co/ecLCmhEpZv pic.twitter.com/9lXTTFCMDP — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 21, 2017

The Chicago Cubs are not the only MLB team involved in the Yu Darvish free agency sweepstakes. The Houston Astros are one of the teams known to have met with Darvish thus far during the week. The Astros are not the only team joining the Cubs in pursuing Yu Darvish.

ESPN Twin Cities is citing that Yu Darvish was scheduled to sit with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, after his meeting with the Cubs. With such competition in the running for Yu Darvish, it is conceivable that he has yet to make up his mind.

Yu Darvish has denied reports that he has signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

What also makes things murky is that no one is clear on Yu Darvish’s contract demands. The Chicago Cubs can outspend every team in the running for his services. However, the Cubs have a tendency to play things close to the vest and spend wisely on pitching.

For the Chicago Cubs, it is not Yu Darvish or bust. The Cubs still are in the running for former Tampa Bay Rays starter Alex Cobb. If all else fails, the Cubs can turn to Mike Montgomery.

Yu Darvish is one of the top MLB free agents available, and the Chicago Cubs are deemed as the favorites to land him. As of now, nothing has taken place. Yu Darvish is not the new starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. At least Darvish has not signed with the Cubs just yet.