‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Anna Tries To Free Andre

The search for the truth about what happened to the mind mapping involving Jason and Drew continues. General Hospital spoilers tease that the mastermind will target Andre while he is in prison, and he would end up in the ICU. As his life is clearly in danger, Anna will try her best to get him out of this mess.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna (Finola Hughes) will receive grave news from Jordan (Vinessa Antoine). She will need to visit the ICU on January 4, and it is likely that the one who had a near-death experience is Andre (Anthony Montgomery). Montgomery recently made his exit from the soap, but a rep assured fans he will be back in the canvass in no time, according to Soap Opera Digest.

However, it seems that when Montgomery returns, his character will be fighting for his life. His involvement in the mind mapping study that messed up Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew’s (Billy Miller) lives made him a murder target, possibly by the mastermind. His revelation of what he knows landed him behind bars and Pentonville is definitely not a safe place. The culprit could easily hire inmates and do him brutal harm, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

He will be lucky to end up in the ICU rather than dead. As her close friend nearly died, Anna will try to get him off the hook. General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna will be determined to do everything and increase her efforts. She will be Andre’s hope to finally be free.

In addition, perhaps there is still something more in Andre’s confession. He may still have other information that could help solve the mind mapping study they performed on Jason and Drew. The disco ball he gave Anna has been snatched by someone already. He hinted Jason about it at the police station. Jason has passed on the information to Anna, but Anna has been quite too late to track it down from the donation box in the park. If they can’t get back what the ornament contained, they would need Andre to reveal it.

General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.