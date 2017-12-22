Floyd Mayweather UFC Rumors Draw Comments From Demetrious Johnson And Tyron Woodley

The recent speculation that Floyd Mayweather, Jr. is planning to participate in a UFC fight has drawn comments from two of mixed martial arts’ top fighters. The UFC Flyweight Champion, Demetrious Johnson, wants to take on “Money Mayweather” if he is really serious about stepping into the Octagon. The good news for Floyd is that MMA’s Tyron Woodley has come out and stated he’ll train him for a fight, so he’s got a friend in his corner already. However, it still remains to be seen if the boxing legend wants to participate in this other sports world.

On Wednesday, the rumors were flying that Mayweather was planning on coming out of retirement as a boxer to take on an MMA fight. Mayweather later clarified comments he made a week ago with regard to the fact he knows he can make a lot of money if he chooses to, but at this point, it doesn’t appear he wants to. With that said, it’s drawn plenty of commentary from different fighters who have been involved in the sport for years. They include two of the sports’ recent champions from different weight classes, one of whom is chomping at the bit to fight Mayweather if he comes to the UFC.

UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson has called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. for an MMA fight. John Locher / AP Images

On Thursday, TMZ Sports talked to the UFC’s Flyweight Champion, Demetrious Johnson. When asked about the possibility of having an MMA fight against an all-time great in boxing, “Mighty Mouse” said, “I think it’d go very well for me..I can even do a handicap, I don’t even need to grapple with him.”

Johnson went on to say he was “100 percent” confident he could defeat Mayweather in a fight with no takedowns involved and continued to mention his strategy would be “go after his liver” with his striking attack. He even called out the boxing star saying, “Yeah, Floyd come over here and beat up the smallest guy in the UFC. Come try your hand. Come beat up the smallest guy.”

In a separate report that was issued on Wednesday, the reigning UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, spoke about training Mayweather. Woodley appeared on The Hollywood Beatdown and sent a message to his pal Floyd saying, “Let me know when you need me to slide through — we’ll get you trained, get you ready!” Woodley also mentioned that he felt that if Mayweather was going to take an MMA fight, his only option is one man: Conor McGregor.

Stay tuned, as the world waits to see if a Mayweather vs. McGregor sequel takes place inside the Octagon or if Mayweather opts for a smaller opponent like Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.