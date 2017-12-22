‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jennifer Accepts Date Offer As She And Eric Pine For Each Other

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Jennifer and Eric’s romance may not be over after all. Although they’ve tried to be more than friends in the past, it seemed that the pair just couldn’t work things out. However, the new year will reportedly bring new opportunities for the couple to reconnect on a romantic level, but it won’t be easy to reunite them.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days of Our Lives viewers can expect to see a lot of scenes between Jennifer and Eric in 2018. The couple will spend some time dancing around their feelings for one another, and their lack of communication could keep them apart, although they both want to be together. It seems that DOOL fans will see both Jen and Eric protect their emotions when it comes to their relationship. They will both believe that the other one just wants to be friends, although they’ll be pining for each other.

The miscommunication will eventually lead Jennifer to accept a date with another man. Jen will say yes when a new doctor in Salem, Dr. Shah, asks her out on a date, and Eric may feel upset and/or jealous when he finds out that Jennifer is dating someone new. Jen will decide to take the date because she will believe that Eric is still in love with Nicole. While it may be awhile before Days of Our Lives viewers officially see Eric and Jennifer couple up and really give their romance a try, it does seem that DOOL is planning to bring the pair together in the near future.

As Days of Our Lives fans know, Eric and Jennifer have both been unlucky in love. Jennifer’s relationship with Daniel Jonas didn’t work out, and she hasn’t had much of a love life since, besides her fling with Eric. Meanwhile, Eric fell hard for Nicole again, but was left out in the cold when she abruptly left Salem. Perhaps when the two do finally get together, they’ll be able to make each other happy in a way that they haven’t been in a long time.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.