‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Katherine Reaches Out To Nikki, Hilary Receives A Shocking Letter

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, December 25, reveal a standalone Christmas episode treat for the viewers. The episode will feature short stories involving Sharon (Sharon Case) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) It will also highlight Bryton (Bryton James), Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and a mystery woman named Kathy.

We Three Kings

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon gets teary-eyed over Cassie’s stocking just as Mariah enters the living room. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon and Mariah realize they didn’t buy a present for each other. Sharon leaves, and Mariah calls someone for help.

At Crimson Lights, Faith tells Sharon there must be something that Mariah likes as much as she loves ponies. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) vetos a couple of gift ideas and eventually informs Mariah that her mom will like whatever she buys her.

Later, Mariah and Sharon open gifts and they start laughing. Thye bought each other the same thing — a red plaid blouse. Mariah also bought Sharon a teapot with the word mom on it. Sharon shares Cassie’s ornament and points out that Mariah doesn’t call her mom. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the woman she used to call mom made her hate the word. Mariah asks to keep her sister’s ornament. Sharon’s moved. Mariah smiles at her and says, “Thanks, mom.”

What Child Is This

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary is at the Top of the Tower Bar. She demands they play uplifting music. Mariah takes a delivery of a gift-wrapped box. Hilary reveals the gift is something she bought herself –a red dress. Mariah leaves, and Devon moves in to talk to Hilary. They reflect on not getting any gifts or have any loved ones to celebrate with on Christmas. Hilary discloses that Mariah isn’t co-hosting today on the show –Devon offers to help.

The Hilary Hour starts with Devon and Hil reading letters from kids to Santa. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary is shocked to read a letter from Annie, who only asks for pots and pans and a pretty dress for her mom. All Annie wanted was a happy family.

When they cut to commercial, Hilary cries that she wrote this letter as a child. It turns out that Hilary’s Sunday school teacher kept the letter and sent it in. Hilary looks depressed as she said that Annie Turner never got her holiday wish.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon reassures her that she will reach her goals, all of them, including having a family. Later, Hilary gives Mariah the pretty red dress and tells her Merry Christmas. Once alone, Hilary writes another Dear Santa letter and tucks it away for another year.

Angels We Have Heard On High

A woman named Kathy mistakes Nikki for a friend at the park cafe and sits down to join her at the table. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Kathy wants to hear all about the Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) saga. She suddenly has to leave. Before she goes, she encourages Nikki to hang in there and not to cave into Victor’s demands. After the woman leaves, Nikki realizes the sweet woman stole her purse.

Nikki heads to Crimson Lights and tells Sharon about the theft. All of a sudden she spots Kathy on the patio and confronts her. The woman admits she stole her purse and explained why she did it. Kathy is homeless and living in a shelter. She didn’t think Nikki would miss a few bucks.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki explains that she once had hard times too. She won’t call the police. Later, Sharon tells Nikki that there is no one named Kathy at the shelter and that Nikki was sitting alone on the patio. Nikki doesn’t understand. The woman was talking to her. She reaches into her purse and finds a necklace with the initials “KC” and leaves.

Nikki approaches Katherine’s plaque and believes that her dear friend found a new way to reach out to her. Nikki reassures Mrs. C that she is okay, and the town, the family, and the park are all in good hands. Nikki whispers, “Merry Christmas, Katherine.”

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.