Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumor: Travis Scott Reportedly Left Pregnant Kylie Alone After Fight Over Strippers

Kylie Jenner is facing a new round of breakup rumors after a report that Travis Scott left his very pregnant girlfriend alone after she nagged him about frequenting strippers.

A new report claims that the 20-year-old reality television star could be alone when she gives birth next year after Scott walked out on her. The report from OK! magazine (via Hollywood Life) claimed that the two had a “huge fight” and Travis ultimately walked out on Kylie Jenner. A source claims that Travis wants to still be able to go out and have fun with friends and feels that Kylie is stifling his freedom.

“Her nagging only makes him distance himself more. He couldn’t take it anymore and needed space,” the source claimed. It was not clear how long Travis intended to stay away or if the situation was permanent.

Hollywood Life added that Travis Scott has been kept away for more practical reasons — his extensive touring. That has reportedly left Kylie Jenner paranoid that he has been partying with strippers and could be unfaithful to her. The source added that Travis Scott doesn’t feel like he’s ready to be a father.

It’s not clear how much truth there might be to the breakup rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner. The young reality television star has been a lightning rod for tabloid reports, with frequent rumors including frequent reports that she was pregnant with previous boyfriend Tyga or that the two had broken up. One recent report claimed that Tyga had been texting with Kylie and that the two had a chance of getting back together. While that breakup rumor was eventually true, many celebrity gossip outlets have a very poor track record when it comes to reports about the extended Kardashian/Jenner family.

There have been other reports of trouble between Kylie and Travis in recent months as well, though the couple still seems to be together.

For her part, Kylie Jenner is still remaining tight-lipped about her reported pregnancy and has not given any indication of trouble in her relationship with Travis Scott. Because of her silence on the pregnancy, it is not exactly clear when her due date will be.