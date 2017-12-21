Brandon Barash, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Grieving The Death Of His Father Jerry

Brandon Barash, who plays Johnny Zacchara on General Hospital, lost his father last week and just shared his grief on two of his Instagram accounts. Brandon’s father, Jerry Lee Barash, lost his life at age 66 and was buried last week at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Brandon shared the news of his father’s passing and how sad he is that his daughter, Harper Rose Barash, won’t remember her grandfather since he died while she was so young.

Brandon And Dad Jerry Were Close

Jerry Lee Barash lived in L.A., close to Brandon, and was the president and CEO of Sysco, a giant in the food service market. Jerry worked in L.A., so he kept close ties to Brandon, his oldest son. Jerry also leaves behind Brandon’s two siblings Alison Barash and Jordan Barash and, of course, his granddaughter Harper, whom Brandon shares with ex-wife Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones on GH). Jerry passed away on December 16, and his funeral service was on December 19. And now, two days later, Brandon shared the sad news on social media.

Brandon posted a picture of himself and his father on Instagram and shared that he was “gutted,” “shattered,” and “heartbroken.”

Brandon Shared A Photo Of Harper And His Dad

Brandon shared another image on his IG account The Fathership, which promotes his activities as a single dad. This photo (see below) is of him, his dad Jerry, and Harper. Brandon frequently shares photos and videos of himself and other friends that are divorced dads doing activities with their kids on The Fathership project.

In his sweet Instagram posts, Brandon credits his father Jerry for setting an example of how to be a great father. Given Brandon’s devotion to daughter Harper Rose as a single dad, it seems that the life lessons from his dad sunk in deep. It’s been a while since Brandon was last seen on General Hospital as Johnny, but fans keep up with him via social media and he’s a constant presence on Kirsten Storms’ timeline as they display their successful co-parenting efforts. Fans can share condolences on Brandon’s loss by signing the guestbook for Jerry Lee Barash on the Hillside Memorial website or via Brandon’s social media pages.

Condolences go out to Brandon on his tragic loss.