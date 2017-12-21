WWE Reveals Its Top Match Of 2017

The WWE revealed the Top 25 WWE matches of 2017 and there were some huge surprises in the Top 10 matches of the year. While most fans might expect the WWE to frontload the list with their biggest stars, the Top 10 itself featured three matches from NXT, and one featuring two of the company’s newest stars from the European brand. However, when it comes to the two matches that lead the list of the Top 25 WWE matches of 2017, it’s no surprise the biggest names in the entire company participated in those two bouts.

The Best WWE Match Of 2017

The match that sits at the top of the Top 25 WWE matches of 2017 includes the most popular wrestler of the last decade and the best technical wrestler on the roster right now. That match featured The Phenomenal AJ Styles against John Cena for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble all the way back in January. Cena won that match and tied Nature Boy Ric Flair for the most world title reigns.

When asked about taking the top spot with John Cena, AJ Styles commented on the accolades. He said that the feud was something fans wanted to see and thought they never would. He said that, despite losing, there was a smile on his face because he knew something great was going to happen.

While that match deserved the spot based on ring psychology and great in-ring action, the No. 2 match was all about the brutality and hard-hitting action. The second match on the list was from SummerSlam and featured WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. Lesnar won that match.

Surprise Entries On The Top 25 WWE Matches of 2017 List

For fans who just watch WWE Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, it might come as a surprise, but for fans of the WWE Network, there were some amazing matches that took place on the NXT brand over the year as well.

The third match on the list was from NXT TakeOver: Chicago and featured a contest for the WWE European Championship with Pete Dunn beating Tyler Bate for the title. Another NXT match came in at six with Asuka vs. Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, and finally, The Authors of Pain vs. DIY vs. The Revival at NXT TakeOver: Orlando finished at eighth.

Three more NXT matches finished in the Top 25 WWE matches of 2017 and there was even a 205 Live match as well, with Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar from the Feb. 7 broadcast of that WWE Network show.