‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Another Murder Mystery In 2018, Well-Known Salem Citizen Killed

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the new year reveal that yet another Salem citizen will turn up dead. It seems that 2018 will start off with a bang when a shocking murder goes down in town, and Hope and Rafe will be the police officers called to the scene of the crime.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Hope and Rafe will start off the new year with a big new case. It has been rumored that a new murder would happen on Days of Our Lives in the future, and now fans know the victim will be someone very well-known in Salem. Of course, the victim’s identity is being kept under wraps for now.

There has been a ton of speculation among fans about who the latest Days of Our Lives murder victim will be. It doesn’t seem that DOOL would want to lose another beloved character by killing them off, even though fans have mentioned that Doug, Julie, Maggie, Victor, and others could be the victim. However, there are other characters could be killed off without creating a huge outrage by fans.

It seems that Eli, Tripp, Valerie, Eve, and even Andre could be at the top of the list to be killed off of Days of Our Lives. However, it could also be a returning character who has already been written off the show like Ben Weston, Clyde Weston, or even Rafe and Gabi’s brother, Dario Hernandez. Some fans believe that killing Ben, who is a murderer himself, would be a fitting end for the necktie killer. However, it would also give Abigail and Chad some peace, as Ben is a big reason that Abby had a mental breakdown and has continued to struggle with her mental health since returning to Salem and reuniting with her family, husband Chad and son Thomas.

Whoever the murder victim is, Days of Our Lives is sure to keep fans tuning in during the 2018 season, as the storylines are hotter than they have been in years and the characters are moving towards big drama following the holiday season.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.