Jinger Duggar Confirms Rebel Status By Wearing Pants On Birthday, Duggar Family Accepts Jeremy Vuolo & Wife

For the last twelve months, Jinger Duggar has captured the attention of Counting On fans by striking out on her own. Instead of abiding by her childhood rules in her marriage, with the support of her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger has started wearing pants, leggings, and ripped jeans as she settled in her life in Texas. She confirmed her rebel status by continuing to wear pants on her birthday. And it looks like her family has come to accept that.

The newly-turned 24-year-old only started wearing pants in public this year. Earlier in 2017, she was spotted walking around the University of Texas campus in shorts that revealed her knees. Under the Duggar family dress code, it is very important for girls to cover their knees.

“As a parent, I would have to remind them, let’s not stand upside down on your head in that chair because you want to practice being ladylike,” Jinger’s mother wrote in a TLC blog. “And they look at me with this puzzled look like, what does that mean? I’ll explain, well, it means that you sit up, put your knees together and pull your skirt down over your knees.”

As the weather got colder, Jinger began to embrace pants a lot more. She was spotted wearing skin-tight leggings to a shooting range, ripped jeans to model for her husband, and on her trip to Los Angeles.

To cement the fact that she is indeed a pants-wearing rebel, she wore a pair of tight black pants on the birthday post that her husband wrote.

While the Duggar family has not yet formerly celebrated her birthday yet, their last post about Jinger has clearly shown that they accept her for who she is. They confirmed that she and her husband would be joining them for Christmas.

In the past year, the 24-year-old Duggar has inspired her sisters to start donning pants as well. Most famously, Jill Duggar started wearing slacks in public as well, right after TLC declared that her husband, Derick Dillard, would no longer be a part of Counting On.

In fact, Jill took it a step further and got a nose ring and henna tattoo, two body adornments that Jinger does not have.

For her 24th birthday, Jinger showed off on Instagram the love that she has received from her friends. In particular, she showed how her close friend got her a gift that completely speaks to her game-loving, chocolate-loving persona.

Counting On fans have appreciated the way Jinger and Jeremy have opened up their lives on Instagram. All the picture documentation of their traveling and enjoying time together has shown that they are committed to having a full, married life.

“My favorite couple,” a fan commented. “They are living their own lives as it should be. Merry Christmas to you both.”

Jinger Duggar turned 24 on December 21, 2017.