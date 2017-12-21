‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Sarah Chalke’s Character & Storyline Revealed

The Roseanne revival will hit television in a matter of months, and news about the upcoming episodes seems to be dropping on the regular. Fans are more excited than ever to get spoilers, hints, and news about what to expect when the show returns for a new season on ABC, and now actress Sarah Chalke’s character has finally been revealed.

According to a Dec. 21 report by Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Chalke, who once played the role of Becky Conner on Roseanne, will be playing a brand new character this time around. Chalke took over the role from actress Lecy Goranson when she went to college. However, Lecy returned to the show in the later episodes to reprise the role she originated.

When the Roseanne revival begins airing, Lecy Goranson will be back in the role of Becky Conner, but Sarah Chalke will also play a big part on the show. Chalke will be portraying the role of Andrea, a middle-class woman who has hired Lecy Goranson’s Becky to be her surrogate mother, and carry her child for her. Sarah Chalke revealed that she is having so much “fun” playing the part, and that she loves the role the revival has created for her.

In addition to Lecy Goranson reprising her role as Becky, and Sarah Chalke returning to play Andrea, original cast members, Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (DJ), and Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) are all set to reprise their roles as members of the Conner family. Other cast members, including Johnny Galecki (David), Estelle Parsons (Bev), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy), James Pickens Jr. (Chuck), Adilah Barnes (Anne Marie), and Natalie West (Crystal), will all return to bring their former Roseanne characters back to life as well.

A new addition to the Roseanne cast will be actor Christopher Lloyd. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Back to the Future actor has been cast as a man that Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, meets and starts a romance with while living in a nursing home. Shameless actress Emma Kenny and newcomer James McNamara will play Darlene and David‘s children, Harris and Mark, while David’s brother, also named Mark, will be revealed as dead in the revival due to actor Glenn Quinn’s tragic death after the original series ended.

The Roseanne revival will begin airing on ABC on March 27.