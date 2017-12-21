‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: New DiMera Comes To Town, Sparks Major Conflict With Chad

Days of our Lives spoilers have confirmed that actor Tyler Christopher will play the role of Stefan O. DiMera on the soap opera. Stefan will be revealed to be the long-lost son of the longtime DOOL villain, Stefano DiMera, and his arrival in Salem is sure to impact many fan favorite characters. However, it seems that Chad will have the most to lose.

According to a Dec. 21 report by Soap Hub, Stefan will be Salem’s new bad boy and help to fill the void that Stefano’s death left on Days of our Lives. Stefan will show up on New Year’s Eve to shock Salem residents, and then he’ll stick around to cause some major trouble for Chad DiMera. It looks like Stefan will have a big plan to take what he believes to be his, which is the DiMera Mansion, as well as the family business, DiMera Enterprises.

It seems that Chad could stand to lose everything when Stefan comes to town. While Chad and his brother, Andre, have grown close over the years, it seems that Stefan won’t be interested in building strong brotherly relationships with his newfound siblings. Instead, he’ll want to take everything that his father built and start an intense new Days of our Lives DiMera family war to kick off the new year.

It seems that Stefan and his alleged accomplish, Vivian Alamain, may have been the ones behind the DiMera Enterprises sabotage, which has caused many complications in Salem, including the shooting of Theo Carver, who was recruited to help Kate Roberts-DiMera figure out who has been purposely hurting the company. Theo’s shooting also led to big problems for JJ and nearly caused him to commit suicide on Christmas Eve due to the guilt he felt for pulling the trigger that night.

It seems like things are about to get very dramatic is Salem, and Days of our Lives viewers will see Chad, Andre, Kate, and the soap opera’s newest character, Stefan O. DiMera, battle it out in an epic new storyline that is set to kick off at the beginning of the year.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.