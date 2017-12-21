Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy: Why She Waited So Long To Announced The Big News

Khloe Kardashian has officially confirmed that she is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the big announcement on Instagram this week after months of speculation that she was expecting her first child. Now, sources are revealing why Khloe waited so long to reveal her happy news.

According to a Dec. 21 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian was worried about announcing her pregnancy news, and wanted to wait as long as possible to let her fans know she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Sources reveal that Khloe wanted to make sure that her pregnancy was healthy and progressed in a good way before making the announcement.

An insider claims that Khloe Kardashian planned to announce her pregnancy in this way since the beginning. She had been trying to get pregnant for awhile now, and she did not want to “jinx” anything by revealing the news too early on. However, the reality TV star was so said to be so excited about announcing her pregnancy that she was “bursting at the seams.” Khloe and Tristan have received an outpouring of support since making the news official, and Kardashian even posted a photo of her bare baby bump on Instagram to help her reveal the big baby news.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy news broke back in September when it was revealed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Since that time, Khloe had been staying very quiet about the baby rumors, but fueled the fire by hiding her growing baby bump under baggy clothes, coats, and behind over-sized purses.

The insider goes on to add that Khloe Kardashian is over the moon about having a baby and has been “glowing” since she learned she was pregnant. Meanwhile, engagement rumors are swirling around Khloe and Tristan Thompson, and while the pair are not engaged yet, they have reportedly been talking about “making their family official” since they both have strong family values. Tristan also has an older child, a son, Prince, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy will likely be a huge storyline when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns in January.