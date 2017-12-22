NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Expected To Become Sellers Despite Hot Streak

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the teams mentioned, as NBA trade rumors are being bandied about. Frontcourt players Nikola Mirotic and Robin Lopez are the two Chicago Bulls players most mentioned when it comes to the NBA trade rumors involving the team. The Bulls could trade either or both of them before it is all said and done.

Many NBA observers view the Bulls as sellers once the NBA trade deadline approaches in February. However, if the recent success that the Bulls have enjoyed continues, they will find themselves in a conundrum.

Prior to losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-112, the Chicago Bulls were winners of seven consecutive games. This has the Bulls quietly in the discussion for playoff contention.

Much of the Chicago Bulls’ winning streak had to do with the return of Nikola Mirotic. The fourth-year forward is starting to play up to his full potential for the first time since his rookie year. During the Bulls’ win streak, Mirotic was averaging over 20 points a game.

Nikola Mirotic’s return is being coupled with the pending return of guard Zach LaVine. The thoughts of the Chicago Bulls having every player available has created some legitimate optimism. Unfortunately, there is reason to believe that the optimism will be short-lived.

The Chicago Bulls expect Zach LaVine to make his debut in a couple of weeks. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Zach LaVine will join the Chicago Bulls on the basketball court as soon as his back can withstand punishment.

The play of Nikola Mirotic has helped the Chicago Bulls during their win streak. Mirotic has been the subject of recent NBA trade rumors. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Back spasms have hampered Zach LaVine from practicing with the Chicago Bulls. Once LaVine does make his debut, the Chicago Bulls will become a vastly improved basketball team.

The conundrum for the Chicago Bulls will begin in earnest once Zach LaVine debuts. LaVine gives the Bulls a player who can score in various ways. He gives the Chicago Bulls a legitimate 20-point scorer.

The Bulls are improved with Nikola Mirotic returning. Now add to the mix the development from several of the Bulls’ young players, along with LaVine, and things become interesting. The Bulls turn into a team that can challenge for an eighth seed in a weak Eastern Conference if they continue showing growth.

The Bulls with Nikola Mirotic are… in a word… improved. pic.twitter.com/f52lwYG49L — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2017

Despite the impressive run and improvements, the Chicago Bulls will become sellers at the NBA trade deadline.

According to the Sporting News, the Chicago Bulls are expected to trade away one or two of their players in favor of bettering their odds at a high draft pick.

Center Robin Lopez and the aforementioned Nikola Mirotic are at the forefront of the Chicago Bulls’ NBA trade rumors, as reported by Bleacher Report. A trade of both players will all but cost the Bulls several games in the win column.

The only way that the Chicago Bulls do not wind up playing the role of sellers is if the hot streak carries over, despite their loss to the Cavaliers. If the Bulls even their record, it will be difficult to take away from the team. The conundrum which could potentially be created is the demoralization of the Chicago Bulls’ locker room.