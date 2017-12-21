Is Scheana Marie Turning To Plastic Surgery’s After Robert Parks-Valletta Split?

Vanderpump Rules cast member Scheana Marie is newly single and questioning her appearance.

Weeks after confirming her months-long relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta, who fans met earlier this month on the sixths season premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie is wondering if she should go under the knife.

“To get boobs or not? That is the question…,” Scheana Marie wrote in the caption of a December 20 photo on Instagram.

This week, Scheana Marie has shared three images on Instagram from a recent photo shoot and in the images, she is seen posing provocatively while wearing lingerie. In fact, Scheana Marie has been posing for a number of racy photo shoots in the weeks since splitting from Robert Parks-Valletta and in one image shared in October, the reality star was seen posing in a fur coat and heels. Meanwhile, no other garments were seen.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta called it quits in October after striking up a relationship at the end of last year, just weeks after the Vanderpump Rules star split from husband Mike Shay. Then, a short time later, the couple confirmed their relationship with a red carpet appearance at the Bronzeville premiere and Scheana Marie also spoke of their romance during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta appeared to be doing quite well earlier this year when they began filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules Season 6 and during the debut episode of the season, Scheana said that she was looking forward to her divorce from Mike Shay being finalized so that she can get remarried.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta haven’t been seen together since the end of last month, when they both attended the premiere party for Vanderpump Rules Season 6 at the Adults Only Bar in Los Angeles. Before that, they attended another event to support Lisa Vanderpump.

