Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Gave Up Directing ‘Batman’ Movie, Talks About His DCEU Future

Throughout 2017, Ben Affleck’s role as Batman has been the talk of the internet. With plenty of ups and downs, one of the questions that has been on people’s minds has been whether or not the actor would be exiting the role. One of the big things to happen, which led to much of this speculation, was Affleck stepping back from directing the upcoming solo Batman movie. Now, in a new interview with the actor, he has revealed the real reason he decided not to direct the movie while also offering a little insight into his future with the DCEU.

According to ComicBook, although Ben Affleck might have been willing to discuss being a part of the DCEU and his role as Batman, the actor really did not have any definitive answers when it came to him potentially stepping away from the part and letting someone else become the Caped Crusader. However, the actor did admit exactly why he chose to step back from the director’s chair, explaining that while he absolutely wants to direct a Batman movie, “I never got a script that I was happy with, so they are starting over and writing another script.” Affleck said that he really believes there are a lot of possibilities when it comes to the direction the DCEU chooses to take moving forward.

With there being so many possibilities regarding how the DCEU shapes up, Ben Affleck said that he intends to “just follow my interests in pursuing that.” Even with all of the issues that have plagued the DCEU, including the problems that arose with the recently released Justice League, the actor said that he has loved working with this particular group of individuals, and even making these movies has been a joy. While Affleck might have enjoyed working with everyone on Justice League, that does not mean that he intends to stick around and continue to play Batman as part of the DCEU, but with Matt Reeves having taken over as director of the solo movie, the chances are good that he will, in fact, play the part at least once more.

During a panel at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, Ben Affleck told the audience that he “would be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, nevermind being Batman.” He went on to say that it is incredible having Reeves take on the directing duties of the movie.

While speaking to the Daily Sabah, Ben Affleck shared that he likes the version of Batman he got to play in Justice League since he no longer had the burden of playing the angry and bitter man who seemed to resent Superman in the past. While the actor said he chooses what he works on based on the “merit of the material” no matter what the role is, there does seem to be some hope for fans who like his adaptation of Batman. Although he has not given a firm yes or no answer when it comes to his returning for more movies as the Caped Crusader, the actor has clearly not ruled it out and is simply waiting to see what direction the DCEU chooses to take his character.