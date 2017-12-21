‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week Of Dec. 25: Kate Confesses, Ciara’s Feelings Revealed, Hope’s Good News

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of December 25 reveal huge revelations, celebrations, and disappointments will rock Salem. There will be a huge confession. One character will open up her heart. Plus, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) gets some wonderful news.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is a ton happening in Salem during the week of December 25. Tyler Christopher’s character has been confirmed as being Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) son. His name is Stefan O. DiMera and he will arrive on December 29 with Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel).

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal additional information. Not only will there be a murder, but Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will make a huge confession. Will she finally admit to being the one responsible for Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) actions that fateful night? Or could she confess that she has romantic feelings for Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis)?

According to Buzzworthy Radiocast, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will make her own confession. She will finally admit her true feelings. This must have to do with Theo, but will anything change once he is aware of how she really feels? Or will it just cause more problems, especially with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan)?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also confirm that Hope will receive some good news. Everyone knows Abe Carver (James Reynolds) fired her as the commissioner. However, it was revealed earlier this week that she was also off the police force, according to what Ciara said. Perhaps she is going to get her job back. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) did say him taking over as commissioner was only supposed to be temporary.

It was also reported that during the week of December 25, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will ask Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) out on a date. The two will share an electrifying moment. Abe will receive a miracle, which many fans believe is Theo waking up from his coma. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will shock Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will an accusation. However, he later realizes he made a huge mistake.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal Andre will stick up for Kate. He ends up making a deal with Chad DiMera. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) tries to get answers about the night Theo was shot. Abigail (Marci Miller) realizes that Andre is in love with Kate. At the same time, she also notices an odd discrepancy while planning the New Year’s Eve party.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) leave Salem. Meanwhile, Ciara gets drunk at causes a huge scene at the New Year’s Eve party. Then, two mysterious strangers crash the event. Those individuals are none other than Vivian Alamain and Stefan O. DiMera.

Finally, JJ Deveraux will receive an unexpected visitor. Could this be another appearance by Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford)?

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.