Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Was Photographed With His Arm Around His Wife Months Into Their Romance

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently debuted their relationship, but could they already be headed for a split?

Just days after the romance was confirmed, a new report has surfaced in which a shocking photo of Randall Emmett and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, was shared.

After E! News revealed to readers that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been dating for about a year and a half, In Touch Weekly magazine shared an image of the movie producer walking around Los Angeles with his wife, Ambyr Childers, in March of this year. And, in the photo, the couple appeared to be quite cozy as they walked with Emmett’s arm wrapped tightly around Childers’ shoulders.

As the magazine’s report revealed, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett reportedly began dating in the spring of 2016, but in March 2017, Emmett appeared to be quite happy during a reunion with his wife.

Although Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers are currently in the midst of a divorce, they appeared to be back and forth about splitting in recent years. In fact, after Emmett filed for a separation in 2015, he seemingly had a change of heart one year later and threw out his request.

Ambyr Childers ultimately chose to file for divorce herself earlier this year.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:16am PST

While it seems a bit odd that Randall Emmett would have been so close to his wife, Ambyr Childers, just months ago, he and Lala Kent appear to be quite happy together at the moment.

During Tuesday night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent returned to SUR Restaurant to ask for her job back. However, before Lisa Vanderpump agreed to let Kent return as a hostess, she asked her why she wanted to work at a restaurant when she was clearly being pampered with lavish things from her boyfriend.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

Randall Emmett will not be seen on the show in any capacity.