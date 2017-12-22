Angelina Jolie Has Not Agreed To Reunite With Brad Pitt For Christmas After Royal Baby Mama Rumors Go Viral

Even before Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, rumors about Brad Pitt dating were swirling. Brad was linked to his then co-star Marion Cotillard both before and after Angelina’s split, with her pregnancy causing rumors that she was his baby mama. And although Marion eventually publicly acknowledged and denied the links with Pitt, rumors about Brad’s dating life have continued.

In recent months, Pitt has been rumored to be dating more women than he has children (he and Angelina share six kids). From younger women such as Selena Gomez, who is age 25 to Brad’s 54 years, and Ella Purnell, age 21, to Pitt’s former wife Jennifer Aniston, the dating rumors have gotten stronger in the wake of reports that Brad is casually dating more than a year after Jolie filed for divorce. But it is Pitt’s rumored romance with a member of royalty, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, which has proved to be the gift that keeps on giving at Christmas time for those intrigued by Brad.

Christmas With Six Kids Is Brad Pitt’s ‘Favorite Holiday’

One recent report that went viral claimed that Pitt and Charlotte were so in love that they were taking it to the next step, planning a baby. On the wake of those royal baby mama allegations came rumors that Angelina (who based on this report apparently kept up with the tabloids) had agreed to spend Christmas with Brad.

The rumors about Brad and Angelina spending Christmas together with Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have come from various sources. One story from OK magazine via Gossip Cop put a different twist on it by claiming that Pitt and Jolie were heading to London with all six children to reunite for Christmas.

Repeated rumors have claimed that Angelina is aware of Brad’s dating life and even jealous, but the magazine’s insider indicated that Jolie has extended an olive branch at the holidays.

“Brad’s done so much work on himself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ange. The fact that she’s allowing him to spend Christmas with her and the kids is huge.”

Pitt adores traditions, but Christmas ranks as Brad’s favorite holiday, according to the source. Angelina’s estranged ex reportedly particularly enjoys seeing the six children rip into their gifts on Christmas morning. Consequently, the source claimed that Jolie agreed to reunite with Pitt for the holiday as the “best thing” that she could do for the children.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Not Reuniting In London

The magazine’s source claimed that Brad and Angelina have gotten to the point where they can “be in the same room without any sort of tension.” Pitt and Jolie thus supposedly chose the holiday as the time for a fresh start despite all those reports that Brad is happily dating more than a year after Angelina filed for divorce.

“The holiday season is perfect for new beginnings.”

Pointing out that the statement about “new beginnings” is a charming thought, Gossip Cop‘s insider revealed that the story itself about Pitt reuniting with Jolie is fiction. Brad and Angelina are not headed to London with all six children to get together for Christmas.

Brad Pitt NOT "Begging" Angelina Jolie To Let Him Spend Christmas With Kids, Despite Report https://t.co/duD2XbkFLr — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) December 21, 2017

Last year, Pitt did visit with the kids during the winter holiday. However, this year, Angelina and Brad are not allowing those close to them to reveal their Christmas plans. But that hasn’t stopped the gossip mill from continuing to churn out stories about Jolie’s and Pitt’s relationship during the holidays.

Angelina repeatedly has been reported to be feeling jealous and possessive about Brad’s dating habits. As the Inquisitr reported, there were even allegations that Pitt was deliberately fueling Jolie’s alleged jealousy by choosing particularly attractive women to date, such as Jennifer Lawrence. The rumors that he is taking his alleged romance with Princess Charlotte to the next level by having a baby with her are boosting the speculation about Angelina’s feelings toward him at Christmas, a time traditionally known for reconciliations with estranged relatives.

Brad Pitt is not “begging” Angelina Jolie to let him spend time with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and their other kids for Christmas. KGC-11 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

In the wake of the ongoing interest in Jolie’s reaction to Brad’s alleged romance and baby with Princess Charlotte as well as the various reports that Pitt is now casually dating, one publication claimed that Brad was forced to “beg” with Angelina to spend time with their kids over the holidays.

Angelina Jolie Portrayed As Grinch Who Stole Brad Pitt’s Christmas

Gossip Cop investigated the “begging” Brad story as well. The story from In Touch described Jolie as a sort of Grinch who is stealing Christmas for Pitt. The publication’s insider insisted that Brad is going all-out to attempt to spend part of the holiday with his children.

“[Brad Pitt’s] Christmas wish is to have equal custody. But at this point, the divorce [from Angelina Jolie] is still stonewalled.”

The source claimed that Pitt and Jolie are “still playing tug-of-war with their kids,” but that Angelina has the lead with regard to spending time with the kids. Consequently, the magazine alleged that Brad is “doing whatever it takes, whether it be begging, pleading or cajoling Angelina.”

But when Gossip Cop checked these allegations, a source said that the plans for Christmas 2017 are determined by Brad’s and Angelina’s mediator, not Jolie. Pitt and Jolie have agreed upon a schedule, and there is no conflict or need for “begging” resulting from those dating or royal baby mama rumors. As for Brad choosing to have a fourth biological child with Princess Charlotte, the rumors are not true, as reported by the Inquisitr.