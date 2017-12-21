Lala Kent’s Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is In The Midst Of A Divorce From Wife Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent has said again and again that her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, isn’t married but according to new reports, he and Ambyr Childers have yet to divorce.

Although the movie producer filed for a separation from his wife in April 2015, he requested his petition be thrown out just one year later. Now, after Childers filed for divorce 11 months ago, she and Emmett remain in the midst of their split.

On December 20, E! News shared new details regarding Lala Kent’s romance with Randall Emmett, claiming the couple started dating one another about a year and a half ago. The outlet also revealed that Emmett is the executive producer of the STARZ series Power.

As for Randall Emmett’s wife, she has appeared in a number of films, including Broken City, The Master, Gangster Squad, 2 Guns, and Vice, and has also acted on series including All My Children, Aquarius, and Ray Donovan.

Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers share two young daughters.

Randall Emmett’s name first began being tossed around by the cast of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year after Lala Kent was accused of dating a married man on Season 5. As fans may recall, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute mentioned a man named Randall on Twitter while James Kennedy confirmed the reality star was dating a movie producer.

A post shared by Ambyr Childers (@ambyrchilders_official) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

While Lala Kent and Randall Emmett continue to keep their relationship off Vanderpump Rules and away from social media, Kent appears to be letting her guard down a bit. In fact, earlier this month, as Page Six revealed, she and Emmett were seen attending a FabFitFun party in Beverly Hills together, where they were spotted kissing.

Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss, were recently seen boarding a private jet to Las Vegas, where Randall Emmett was seen participating in a Poker After Dark event.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.