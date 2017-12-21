Jenelle Evans Remains Mum On David Eason Split Rumors, Celebrates Her Birthday Without Him

Jenelle Evans just celebrated her 26th birthday by spending time with her kids. The proud mother shared pics of her birthday celebrations on Instagram, though David Eason was nowhere to be found. Are the breakup rumors true?

Eason Skips Evans’ Birthday Party

Evans posted several photos of her kiddos over the weekend, yet Eason wasn’t featured in any of them. The Teen Mom 2 star appeared happy in the pics but did not reveal the reason behind Eason’s absence. The photos come amid rumors that Eason and Evans had a huge fight over her comments in the Teen Mom special, The Ex Files.

Eason was reportedly upset about how Evans talked about her ex-boyfriends on the show, especially when she portrayed them in a positive light. An inside source even claimed that the special led to a massive blowout fight between Evans and Eason, though neither of them have commented on the rumors.

Signs Of Trouble In Paradise?

Shortly after the special aired, Eason changed his relationship status on Facebook before deleting his account altogether. Jenelle also changed her married status on Facebook and removed Eason from her profile photo. The moves sparked a lot of rumors that Eason and Evans had broken up, and the Teen Mom star’s latest birthday photos fueled those reports even more.

According to the source, Jenelle Evans was furious at Eason for getting jealous and immediately pulled the plug on their relationship, even though they have only been married for a few months. The couple tied the knot back in September and have a reputation of constantly fighting with each other.

The Teen Mom Couple Have A History Of Fighting

If the breakup rumors are true, this wouldn’t be the first time Eason and Evans called it quits. The couple reportedly split up the day before their wedding. Although they made up and eventually exchanged vows, an inside source claims that they still fight all the time.

Fans have also expressed their worries about Evans’ well-being and believe that Eason is isolating her from the world. There’s no telling what is going on behind the scenes, but based on Eason’s absence during Evans’ birthday party, she may have finally had enough of his jealous antics.

Will Eason and Evans Remain Together?

To make the situation worse, Eason has also come under fire for abuse rumors. Evans recently shared a selfie that featured red marks on her neck. Fans speculated that the Eason may have been behind the marks and was physically abusing Evans.

Despite all the drama, there is good reason to believe that Eason and Evans will sort out their problems and remain together. After all, the pair lives on creating drama for themselves and what better way to spice things up on Teen Mom 2 than stirring up breakup rumors? Unfortunately, their constant fighting is probably taking a toll on Eason’s family and, if the two cannot get along, they probably don’t belong together in the first place.

Stay tuned to see if Jenelle Evans and David Eason address the split rumors.