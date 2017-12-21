‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 122 Spoilers, Release Date: Vegeta Vs Jiren & Frieza Vs Dyspo Coming Soon!

Dragon Ball Super Universal Survival Arc will soon be featuring the final battle in the Tournament of Power. After 38 minutes of action, only three out of eight universes are left in the battle royal arena. The latest DBS spoilers give a major hint on who will be next universe to be eliminated and the last two universes standing in the tournament.

In the recent episode of Dragon Ball Super, Universe 7 fought and defeated the merged warriors of Universe 3. However, the battle is not over as Paparoni will soon be using their trump card. In the preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 121, Aniraza will give Son Goku and his comrades a tough fight and manage to push them into the corner.

There are speculations that Universe 7 will lose another member while fighting the giant monster. Still, they will successfully defeat the enemy, resulting in the erasure of Universe 3. Todd Blankenship, a reliable source of DBS information, posted the spoiler for Dragon Ball Super Episode 122.

The episode entitled “Risking His Pride! Vegeta’s Challenge to the Strongest!” will air on January 7, 2018. This will feature the final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 in the Tournament of Power. With Son Goku still exhausted from their previous battles, the Saiyan Prince was left with no choice but to face the strongest mortal, Jiren.

NEW #DragonBallSuper Episode 122 Spoilers reveal ANOTHER BIG Battle in the Tournament Of Power! While Vegeta Calls out Jiren, Frieza also calls out another Universe 11 warrior! What is going to be the outcome of Vegeta Vs Jiren And Frieza Vs….? Find outhttps://t.co/QlJssnUbvT — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) December 21, 2017

Since the Tournament of Power started, Vegeta has been itching to fight Jiren, especially after seeing his immeasurable amount of power. However, as of now, it remains a huge mystery how Vegeta can defeat Jiren in his current state. Unlike Son Goku, the Saiyan Prince is yet to achieve Ultra Instinct. He attempted to imitate Son Goku’s movement once and failed. His Ultra Instinct could be awakened during his fight with the mortal stronger than the God of Destruction.

Another thing that will give excitement to Dragon Ball Super Episode 122 is the battle between Frieza and Dyspo. While Jiren is fighting Vegeta, Dyspo will try to disrupt other warriors of Universe 7. His action will annoy Frieza and make him his next target. Frieza avoided major fights since the start of the tournament to have enough power and stamina for the finale.

Spoilers for DBS ep.122, airing January 7th. Vegeta continues to make sane, rational decisions like always. No new episode on December 31st. pic.twitter.com/rfrPwbM1E0 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 21, 2017

This gives him a major advantage over his enemies. Dyspo, who mostly relies on his speed, has not seen the full power of Frieza. Underestimating his opponent could result in his defeat and potential elimination in the tournament.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.