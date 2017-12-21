Volkswagen Golf Beats Renault Clio To Become Europe’s Best-Selling Car In 2017

Volkswagen Golf is all set to become the best-selling car in Europe for 2017. It beat the Renault Clio to get to the top spot on the list, which has been compiled by automotive business intelligence company JATO Dynamics.

The VW Golf took 11 months to sell 445,206 units in Europe, despite the ongoing diesel scandal associated with the company. Volkswagen Golf finished on top in various European countries like Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Norway, and Austria.

The second spot on the list was acquired by the Renault Clio, even though it is far behind the VW Golf. The French automobile company sold 298,990 units of the Clio. It snatched the top position in Portugal, France, and the Netherlands.

The third position on the list goes to the Volkswagen Polo. As compared to 2016, the VW Polo suffered a 10.4 percent drop in sales. But, it still managed to sell 255,370 units.

The Ford Fiesta, which typically finishes on top of the list of the best-selling cars in the U.K., finished fourth in Europe. It sold 237,770 units, even though it suffered a 14 percent decrease, as compared to 2016. According to AOL, the introduction of a new model in September should be blamed for the shrinkage.

Other cars in Europe’s best-selling list include the Nissan Qashqai, the Peugeot 208, the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Skoda Octavia, and the Opel/Vauxhall Astra. All these cars have managed to sell more than 200,000 respectively in Europe in the first 11 months of 2017.

The Nissan Qashqai topped the list in Latvia and the Peugeot 208 in Denmark. The Peugeot 208 ended in the second spot in Portugal and France. While the Skoda Octavia finished in the ninth position, it still managed to secure the top spot in Finland, Estonia, Croatia, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

USA Today earlier reported that the Honda Civic was the best-selling car in the United States until October. the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla sedan, Honda Accord, and Nissan Altima secured the next four positions on the list respectively. Other top-selling cars include the Nissan Sentra, Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Cruze, Hyundai Elantra, and Chevrolet Malibu.

Volkswagen, which has an extremely strong presence in Europe, has yet to sell big in the U.S. market. While three of its models are in the top ten in Europe, it is far behind from companies like Honda, Nissan, and Toyota in the United States. For all its models, the German automaker sold 309,395 units in the U.S.A until November 2017, according to Car Sales Base.