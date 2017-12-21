Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez’s Couples Therapy Was Due To Fight Over ‘Sorry’ Singer’s Ex Hailey Baldwin?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have reconciled and this time, they want things to work out for them. Now, since getting back together, the couple seems to have encountered their first big issue and they want to resolve it through relationship counseling.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have signed up for couples therapy and many were saying that this move could mean that the pair’s relationship is getting deeper and more serious. They were even reported to be planning their marriage already but this news remained just a speculation.

Now, in a fresh report from TMZ, it was said that the main reason for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s couple therapy was a fight that stemmed from the 23-year-old ‘Sorry’ singer’s recent chat with Hailey Baldwin, one of his ex-girlfriends.

It was said that Selena got upset after learning that her boyfriend got in touch with Hailey. The conflict prompted them to seek professional help so they can fix their relationship and make it right between them.

As TMZ reported, it all started when Justin told Selena about his conversation with Hailey and this news allegedly got on the actress/singer’s nerves. According to sources from Hillsong Church, Justin Bieber approached his former girlfriend because he wants to make amends with her.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Started Couples Therapy After Hailey Baldwin Dispute https://t.co/Mc6a4KGkeg — TMZ (@TMZ) December 21, 2017

The Canadian singer’s move was part of his efforts to clear the air with Hailey Baldwin as they did not end their brief relationship on a good note. There was bitterness and Justin only wants to straighten things out with her.

The most important thing to know is that Justin has been doing this because of his renewed faith. His new approach to life is to live in a more honest and open way, and amending relationships may be one of his goals to achieve this.

However, despite his good intentions, it is apparent that Selena Gomez was not happy with Justin being in contact with an ex, so this started a fight that led them to consider the couples therapy.

Justin and Selena have been going to the counseling sessions for a week now but although this might be a good thing for them as a couple, it is ruining Selena’s relationship with her mom, Mandy Teefey.

As per Daily Mail, the rift created by the pair’s reconciliation, which Selena’s family is totally against of, resulted in Mandy’s hospitalization following a heated argument with her daughter. Now, as the conflict gets worse, the mother and daughter have unfollowed each other on Instagram.