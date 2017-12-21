Lakers Trade Rumors: Pelicans Could Give Up Anthony Davis For Package Including Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle

The Anthony Davis trade rumor mill is currently at full throttle as several trade speculations have circled online regarding the New Orleans Pelicans’ superstar big man. The past few days saw the four-time NBA All-Star strongly being linked to the Boston Celtics, but the latest trade suggestions are saying that the Los Angeles Lakers also have a chance to pull off a deal.

Fansided’s Hoops Habit blog proposed a trade scenario that would send Davis and shooting guard Ian Clark to the Lakers for a trade package centered on the Hollywood squad’s young trio of Jordan Clarkson, Julius Randle, and Larry Nance Jr.

Aside from the three, the Lakers would also have to include veterans Andrew Bogut and Corey Brewer plus a 2020 first-round draft pick to make the “financials work” for both sides, according to the rumor.

Davis, 24, is also still considered as a young talent despite already playing in four All-star Games and getting one All-Star Game MVP award, two All-NBA First Team citations, and two NBA Blocks leader recognition.

While he is yet to reach his prime, Davis is already esteemed as one of the best players at his position in the NBA. If the Lakers are indeed looking to get him, then relinquishing some of their young stars could be the only way to do so.

Los Angeles Lakers players Jordan Clarkson (#6) and Julius Randle. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Images

Clarkson and Randle have been in the Lakers’ trading block since the beginning of the season. A previous Inquisitr report said that should the Lakers decide to acquire assets in exchange for some of their young players in midseason, then Clarkson and Randle would be the first two to go.

The speculations have not changed as team president Magic Johnson is said to be fond of his other youngsters, namely Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma.

Giving up Clarkson and Randle, especially including Nance Jr., is a “steep price to pay” for the Lakers, the blog noted. But having the chance to get Davis, who has the potential to follow the footsteps of other All-time Lakers great big men such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O’Neal could be too good to miss.