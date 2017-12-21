WWE News: Championship Changes Hands During ‘NXT’ Episode On Wednesday

During Wednesday night’s episode of WWE’s NXT, at least one championship was on the line, and it ended up changing hands. The team of Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, also known as “The Undisputed Era,” have officially become the new tag team champions as they defeated Eric Young and Killian Dain of Sanity for the belts. With the latest title change, it has some fans questioning if that could mean a move to the main roster is coming soon for the losing team.

In a report from WrestleZone for Wednesday night’s NXT results, it was noted that the tag team championship match had Adam Cole at ringside in support of his Undisputed Era pals. During the match, Cole got involved at least a few times to cause some interference. At one point, he attacked Eric Young but Sanity’s female member Nikki Cross rushed to ringside and hit a diving move on Cole to take him down. Meanwhile in the ring, Eric Young had a near fall to almost retain the titles. A bit later, Dain tried to rush at Cole but ended up getting sent into the ring post. All of that distraction involving Cole allowed Fish and O’Reilly to hit Total Elimination on Eric Young for the pinfall win.

The new tag team champions posed on stage with their Undisputed Era stablemate Adam Cole after winning the title belts.

The latest NXT episode took place a bit under a month ago, so fans that saw WWE spoilers had known tonight’s tag team title change was coming. However, the reign is now being officially recognized as underway. It marks the first titles won by the duo of Fish and O’Reilly since joining WWE. It also begs the question of whether or not their buddy Adam Cole might be next to capture gold. Could he challenge for the NXT Championship possibly?

As far as Sanity goes, one has to think they’ll receive a rematch at some point. However, there’s always those lingering thoughts of another set of new stars joining the main roster. Quite possibly, WWE is saving them for use on the Raw roster so they won’t have to get in the way of the current Bludgeon Brothers gimmick taking place on SmackDown Live.