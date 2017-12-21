Portland Trail Blazers Trade Rumors: Team Called ‘Buyers’ In Latest NBA Trade Rumors

Portland Trail Blazers trade rumors reveal some interesting news about the team. The Blazers, in fresh NBA trade rumors, are getting called “buyers” in the current market. This could mean that the team is looking to add significant pieces to make a push toward the 2018 NBA Playoffs. It would also be in stark contrast to moves that the team made during this past offseason in a concerted effort to avoid paying luxury tax penalties.

A report by NBA analyst Sean Deveney for Sporting News addressed all the teams he feels are going to be “buyers” and “sellers” as the NBA trade deadline approaches. While there are some expected teams making the lists, like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers, there are also some surprises that have made the cut this year. One of those surprises may just be the Portland Trail Blazers, as he addressed the current situation with the team.

“The Blazers have held around.500 this season, and in the West, that’s been good enough to stay comfortably in the playoff mix. But the roster is badly flawed, lacking at both forward spots, and even center Jusuf Nurkic has been a bit disappointing. Portland has the parts to pursue a blockbuster if it wanted (C.J. McCollum would be the centerpiece), but a deal that would at least address the holes at small forward and/or power forward is badly needed.”

NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers: Will Thunder, Cavs make big moves? https://t.co/KZJnRi3Uzk — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) December 20, 2017

The attraction of a player like C.J. McCollum for other franchises is that he has a contract that comes with a lot of team control. McCollum’s contract still has three more guaranteed years on it, following the 2017-18 NBA season. It’s an expensive deal, though, that will pay him about $24 million this season and increase each season until he makes roughly $29.4 million for the 2020-21 NBA season. His stats could make it worth another team acquiring him, which is why he comes up in many NBA trade rumors.

It’s important to point out that these latest Portland Trail Blazers trade rumors haven’t come directly from the team, even though there has been chatter that the team has “kicked the tires” on several possible deals. The perfect scenario for Blazers fans would be a deal that acquired Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, as he could immediately provide a low post presence for the franchise. Though an unlikely deal, that is the type of player that the Blazers would need to give up one of the better guards in the league; otherwise it is a step in the wrong direction.