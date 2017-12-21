Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Back Together? Reports Of Jen And Justin Theroux Split Spark Rumors

Could Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston actually be getting back together?

That is the rumor spreading after reports that Jen and husband Justin Theroux are heading for a split, with some insiders reportedly claiming that Jen is looking to Brad for some support. There have been lingering rumors of a reunion for one of the biggest couples of the early 2000s, starting when Brad Pitt and wife Angelina Jolie split several months ago.

But the new reports are building steam as celebrity gossip outlets speculate that Jen’s marriage could be coming to an end as well. That led to an article from In Touch Weekly that Jennifer Aniston is leaning on Brad Pitt for support amid her failing marriage. The report seems to suggest that there could be an opening for the couple to reunite now that they are both single for the first time since their shocking breakup in early 2005.

It may not be happening, however. The site Gossip Cop, which throws cold water on celebrity rumors, reported that there is no new connection between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The report claimed that the story from In Touch Weekly is off the mark, noting that the two have not spoken and certainly are not leaning on each other for support. Gossip Cop further noted that In Touch Weekly seems obsessed with spinning stories about celebrity break-ups and reunions, with a poor track record for predicting those correctly.

Jennifer Aniston's alleged marriage problems are reportedly bringing up memories of her split with Brad Pitt. https://t.co/LHC7PBlEDC — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) December 20, 2017

This would not be the first time that a report about either Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston is off the mark. Celebrity gossip outlets have been predicting the end of Jennifer Aniston’s marriage right from the start, with a number of reports in the last few years that she and Justin Theroux are headed for a breakup. There had been a similar number of stories about Brad Pitt’s marriage ending, though after several years of off-the-mark stories they were finally right in predicting his divorce.

If Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are thinking of getting back together, neither one is tipping their hand. Both Jen and Brad have remained silent on the rumors about their relationships, and Jennifer has shown no public signs that her marriage could be in trouble.