Kim Kardashian, Kanye West To End Marriage Before 2018? Why ‘KUWTK’ Star Reportedly Wants ‘Mid-Nuptial’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced rumors of marriage problems for months, with the allegations escalating after she suffered through a terrifying robbery and he experienced a health crisis. Recently, however, after the news broke that Kim and Kanye were looking forward to welcoming their third baby via surrogate, fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) couple thought that life had turned around.

However, just as West’s and Kardashian’s kids North and Saint are getting ready to hang their Christmas stockings and looking up the chimney in hopes that Santa Claus might arrive early, several reports are hinting that Kim and Kanye’s marriage might crumble even before it’s time to ring in the New Year.

2017 Turned Into Tragedy For Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

For those who think that being rich and famous means avoiding problems, Kardashian and West have made it clear that their wealth and around-the-world fame haven’t protected them from overwhelming challenges. Hollywood Life pointed out that the result of those problems has created a marriage filled with tension for the KUWTK spouses.

“2017 has pushed [Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s] marriage to the limit.”

And although Kim and Kanye are loving parents, co-parenting may not be enough to keep their marriage together. An insider told the publication that in addition to West’s health crisis, the terrifying robbery that Kardashian experienced stressed their marriage.

Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Changes Her — And Her Marriage

According to the source, life became much more difficult and stressful for Kim after the Paris theft. That stress understandably took its toll on her relationships, but Kanye may have had the biggest struggle in trying to deal with the anxiety that Kardashian still experiences. The insider pointed out that every marriage has peaks and valleys, but it was 2017 that proved the ultimate test.

“This past year has pushed them to their limit and tested them more than they ever thought possible. Their struggles have taken a toll on their marriage.”

Kim made the decision to discuss the terrifying experience of being held at gunpoint during the robbery in Paris on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Insider pointed out that Kim has been candid about her struggles after the robbery. Keeping Up With The Kardashians has revealed Kardashian at her most vulnerable, earning praise for her open discussion about PTSD and therapy, along with panic attacks.

“Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery [was] a scary and awful incident that left her feeling anxious, traumatized, and stressed.”

But where was West throughout these discussions?

Kanye West Goes Shopping Solo One Year After Health Crisis

The Daily Mail spotted Kanye recently on his own, shopping solo in Beverly Hills. West had his cell phone held up, with no family members in sight. But this holiday season was dramatically different than last year.

Kanye spent Thanksgiving at the UCLA Medical Center. He suffered what was reportedly a mental health crisis, resulting in speculation about the causes of that crisis and the possible outcome. Kardashian visited him at that time.

Fast-forward almost one full year, and this is supposed to be the holiday season where Kim and Kanye are focused on getting ready for their third baby. But a source cited by Celebrity Insider alleged that Kardashian is becoming frustrated with West, leading to divorce rumors.

Kim Kardashian Seeking ‘Mid-Nuptial,’ Claims Source

Kim reportedly has sought to stay patient with Kanye after his health crisis. But the insider claimed that she is at the breaking point.

“Kim’s stressed enough raising two kids and getting ready for the third baby without Kanye dragging her down. She has tried to hang in there, but she just cannot take it anymore.”

The source also alleged that West has a “raging ego” and “mood swings.” When it comes to raising the third child, the insider revealed that Kardashian feels fine raising the baby on her own. However, she may wait until the baby via surrogate arrives to file for divorce.

According to the source, the divorce will turn into an “all-out war.” Kim reportedly is determined to shield her fortune, however, with the use of a “mid-nuptial” document. That pact is allegedly designed to prevent Kanye from getting not just her money but her family’s wealth, according to the source.

“This decision is agony for her. She still loves Kanye, but their marriage may be over!” added the insider.