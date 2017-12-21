‘Code: Realize’ Season 2: Sousei no Himegimi(Guardian Of Rebirth) Visual Novel Gets Shirogane no Kiseki Sequel

A happy ending for Cardia Beckford and Arsene Lupin is in sight but can the anime’s story be continued with Code: Realize Season 2? The anime adapted the story of a visual novel game called Code: Realize Sousei no Himegimi (Guardian Of Rebirth), but now, a new sequel promises to extend the story further with the PS4 game Code: Realize Shirogane no Kiseki (Silver Miracles).

The story of the Code: Realize Guardian Of Rebirth anime started in 2014 when developer Idea Factory’s otome games branch Otomate first released the game for PlayStation Vita. Aksys Games released the English translation localization in 2015 and will also be porting expansions. A 2016 fan disc called Shukufuku no Mirai(Future Blessings) extended the game and was released for the PlayStation 4 as Code: Realize Bouquet of Rainbows. The Future Blessings expansion offered new story routes that extended the endings for each male character but not enough for the second season of anime.

While it was a standalone otome story, where the goal is to develop a romantic relationship between a young maiden protagonist and one of several male characters, the 2017 anime adaptation only focused on developing the story path for Lupin’s best ending. In the game, unlocking that best ending required finishing the story paths for the other four love interests with Abraham Van Helsing, Victor Frankenstein, Impey Barbicane, and Count Saint-Germain.

The game is many hours long, so the anime was forced to condense many story points into 12 episodes. For example, the anime showed Victor already being a comrade of Lupin and Impey’s, and instead, the visual novel had a long sequence of events leading to him joining the cause. Even major character details like the fact that Impey is a vampire, Saint-Germain’s immortality, and the history of IDEA’s leaders was glossed over by the anime.

The story was the same for each male character until the game begins branching when Cardia finds out she is her father Isaac’s 666th attempt at creating a Homunculus. While background details from the branching routes might prove useful for making Code: Realize Season 2, most of the events contained in these alternate timelines are standalone. For example, some of the stories end with main characters dying. (If anime watchers want to know what happened, fans of the Code: Realize game have created a summary of all the story paths.)

The new story happens during the winter. Otomate / 'Code:Realize Silver Miracles' Game Promo

The new PS4/PlayStation 4 Pro game Code: Realize Shirogane no Kiseki (Silver Miracles) is being released today, December 21, 2017, in Japan. According to the official website, here is the trailer video and an overview of the game’s story.

“The blessed maiden will call for a miracle in the silver world once more.” “This is the story of you and him, who care for each other even while living apart, during a certain winter in a steampunk city dyed in white.” “A wonderful day with two young men chosen by you.” “A certain encounter that occurred in between your journey to find your father.” “And a story that depicts the future of ‘them’—.” “A past that has yet to be told. A present passing time with those you hold dear. And a future that has yet to be seen.” “A blessed future is further ahead. Among the many stories brought about by miracles, what kind of emotions will be born in the maiden’s heart?”

Here are several gameplay trailers showing Finis, Herlock Sholmes, and Cantarella.

Code: Realize Season 2 Release Date: OVA Episode More Likely?

As of this publishing, anime production company M.S.C. has not announced anything official about the Code: Realize Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Code: Realize Season 2 air date may occur.

While English reviews have yet to detail the story of Code: Realize Silver Miracles, based on the available trailers and description the new game does not seem to offer enough new material for creating the second season of the anime. If anything, the fan discs could inspire several Code: Realize OVA episodes. Since the new game is not a true sequel with a new main conflict needing to be resolved, for the moment, it seems anime fans will probably need to be content with playing the games if they want more.