‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: New Couple Alert – Ravi Rebounds With Someone New

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha) is crushed after Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) finally kicked him to the curb this week. But the latest Y&R rumors tease that the heartbroken computer nerd won’t have to look too far for love. In fact, he’s already met his rebound romance and flirted with her. There’s another lonely soul flitting around Genoa City looking for love, and it’s Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). Look for romance to spark between these two soon!

Ashley Admits To Using Ravi

The latest Y&R spoilers and recaps from SheKnows Soaps promise that Ashley finally came clean on the fact that she’s been using Ravi. In fact, some CBS soap spoilers teased that Ashley might find herself facing sexual harassment charges for sleeping with her employee and making it clear it’s a “sex-only” deal with no dating. Of course, Ravi’s an adult and can make his own choices about his love life, but when Ash blocked him from the new job at Newman Enterprises, that shifted the dynamic.

On Tuesday, December 19, Ravi tried to help Ashley de-stress about the upcoming board vote to oust Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but when he tried to get her to consider going to Hawaii for vacation, she dumped him. Ashley told Ravi that she’s been leading him on and ditched him, prompting him to reply that he might take the job Victoria offered him at Newman Enterprises. If Ash tries to block him from leaving Jabot, it could be a problem. The new job puts Ravi in place for new romance, too.

Think Ravi will go to Newman Enterprises now? #YR pic.twitter.com/GrNEtozk8w — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 19, 2017

Ashley’s Been Awful To Ravi

Young and the Restless fans watching the Thanksgiving episode saw Ashley treat Ravi terribly. The Y&R spoilers recap from Soap Hub reminds us that Ravi showed up to the Abbotts with a pie in hand since Ashley had invited him to join them. Instead of welcoming him, Ashley kicked Ravi out of the house, leaving him all alone on the holiday because she was focused on Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) and family drama. Ravi wound up at the GCAC drinking and alone.

With this in mind, Ashley has hurt Ravi both personally and professionally. Treating him badly at the holiday was icing on top of her getting a great job offer withdrawn at Newman Enterprises that would have been perfect for his career. Ravi has been good to Ashley, giving her good advice, has been there for her and was the first to alert her that her mom Dina might be sick. Y&R fans have seen that Ravi has been everything to Ashley and she’s used and abused him. Good thing Vikki’s waiting in the wings, according to the latest spoilers.

Someone is making a move on Ravi tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/WgtyKdZzvh pic.twitter.com/7fczDT7AFf — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 5, 2017

Victoria Needs A Man, Ravi’s Right There

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central tease that Victoria and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) call a truce in time to celebrate the holiday. But when Vikki has Phyllis and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) in her home for Christmas, it will remind her just how lonely she is. JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is back, but as far as Victoria knows, he’s still married – plus he’s flirting with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway).

New Y&R spoilers from CBS Soaps in Depth revealed that Victoria told Ravi that she was interested in him and then made him a job offer. But the gleam in her eyes was about more than getting a skilled programmer added to the staff at Newman Enterprises. Not only would starting a romance with Ravi fill the void in Vikki’s personal life, but it would also offer her some revenge on Ashley given their intense rivalry as local businesswomen. Plus, Ravi’s a better guy than most of Vikki’s exes.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ravi is sticking around Genoa City and will pursue the job at Newman. This puts him right in Vikki’s orbit, and both are primed and ready for romance. The question is whether Ashley will regret letting Ravi go once she sees him happily dating Victoria. Will Ash try and steal him back from Victoria? Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers.