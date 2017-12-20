Brad Pitt Is Only ‘Casually Dating’ Since Angelina Jolie Broke His Heart

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie unexpectedly split over a year ago, and now it appears the actor is finally ready to move on. According to People Magazine, the 54-year-old is casually dating, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t concentrating on his six children; it’s just time for the Fight Club star to get over his heartbreak after his 11-year relationship with Jolie.

His Split From Angelina Has Been Good For Him

A source claims that, “He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point.”

The insider went on to say that the split was good for Pitt because it forced him to realize he needed to make changes. Jolie and Pitt are getting along for the sake of the children, and working out time that he can spend with them, something that he cherishes.

Brad Pitt’s Long, Strange Year

This past year has been a long, strange trip for the actor, and as E! News reports it all started with court documents filed by Jolie claiming that Pitt was “terrified the public will learn the truth” about him.

The two decided to keep their custody proceedings under seal, especially since it included an FBI and DCFS investigation into allegations of abuse. Both organizations eventually ruled that no further action was necessary.

Jolie and Pitt quietly attempted to improve their relationship for the sake of the children. When she originally filed for divorce, Jolie requested full custody. But, the door of opportunity eventually opened, and Pitt has been able to reconcile with Pax, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Now, the couple is negotiating a custody agreement that will include Pitt staying in the kids’ lives.

Pitt even flew to Cambodia earlier this year while Jolie was doing press for First They Killed My Father so he could spend time with the Jolie-Pitt clan.

Pitt has said that he stopped everything but the boozing when he started his family, but after the split, he has gotten completely sober and has used art therapy to help him heal. In late spring he revealed to GQ magazine that drinking became a problem in his relationship, but now that he has stopped he has feelings in his fingertips again.

The Truth About All Those Dating Rumors

So now he is happy to be back on the market and is dating, but not any of the women reported in the tabloids. As Gossip Cop points out, different media outlets have linked him to Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson, and Ella Purnell – all of which turned out to be false.

Brad Pitt is reportedly back to "casual dating" circle https://t.co/qHsdAtN7Q2 pic.twitter.com/bNF4iz7r5j — dna After Hrs (@dnaAfterHrs) December 20, 2017

Jolie, however, is not enjoying the single life. Per Marie Claire, she has said that it is not something she wanted and there is nothing nice about it. And, even though it appears she has it all together, she is just trying to get through each day.

Brad Pitt has not commented on his love life since his split.