We know him as Loki, Thor’s adopted and occasionally dastardly brother from the successful Thor movie franchise. We know her as the baby-faced assassin Arya Stark from the phenomenally popular HBO TV series, Game of Thrones. Now, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams have joined forces on social media to promote the hilarious new trailer for Early Man, the much-anticipated prehistoric caveman adventure comedy from Aardman Animations.

Directed and co-written by four-time Academy Award winner Nick Park, who also gave us the critically acclaimed Wallace & Gromit films and Chicken Run(2000),Early Man stars the voice talents of an all-British cast. In addition to Hiddleston and Williams, there are also the likes of Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), and Johnny Vegas (Tulip Fever).

Set in the Stone Age, the story tells of caveman Dug (Redmayne) and his animal best friend Hognob who live life contentedly within their village tribe until their world is turned topsy-turvy when an imperious tyrant Lord Nooth (Hiddleston) and his Bronze Age subordinates arrive to stake their claim on their valley. Determined to protect his home at all costs, Dug – with the help of Bronze Age rebel and soccer fanatic Goona (Williams) – convinces Lord Nooth to a winner-takes-all wager based on the outcome of a medieval soccer match.

With Early Man due for release in early 2018, on Sunday, the charming Williams appeared on the film’s Twitter and Instagram accounts with a special message saying, “Someone told me that there’s a new trailer for Early Man on its way… come back tomorrow and check it out!”

Someone told me that there's a new trailer for Early Man on its way… come back tomorrow and check it out!

The next day, it was Hiddleston’s turn to promote the movie. Dressed in a casual black top, and wearing a mustache and goatee, the actor implored movie fans to “watch the new trailer for the hilarious Early Man from the incredible Nick Park…”

Tom Hiddleston (aka the voice of Early Man's wickedly villainous Lord Nooth) is here with a special Early Man trailer announcement!

In the movie trailer, the two stars are almost audibly unrecognizable having adopted different accents for their characters. Hiddleston is highly amusing with his (seemingly) French accent as the wickedly pompous Lord Nooth, while Williams goes with an American twang for Goona, her courageous big city rebel character.

Incorporating a lot more new footage that was not seen in the first international trailer, it’s reassuring to know that Early Man will deliver all the qualities expected from an Aardman production – charming characters, witty dialogue, hilarious sequences and, most of all, standout stop-motion claymation which the UK studio has long championed.

Along with the trailer, Early Man also released a new poster with a backdrop that showcases a key moment in the film where a first-of-its-kind soccer match will take place.

Early Man opens in UK cinemas on January 26, 2018, and in US cinemas on February 16, 2018. Watch the new trailer below.