‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Jenelle Evans And David Eason Reportedly Split Due To ‘The Ex Files’ Drama

Jenelle Evans reportedly called it quits with her husband of just three months after MTV aired a special, The Ex Files, which featured a number of Evans’ former boyfriends.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star called it quits with Eason after the two of them engaged in an explosive fight due to Eason’s alleged jealousy over the men who have been in her life in recent years.

“Jenelle and David had a crazy jealous fight after the show aired,” an insider told Radar Online on December 19.

The source claimed Jenelle Evans and David Eason fought after MTV aired The Ex Files, and just hours later, Eason changed his relationship status with Evans on Facebook to “It’s complicated” instead of “Married.” The insider added that both Jenelle Evans and her husband “went insane” after the special was seen.

“David was jealous of all of the guys talking about Jenelle. From Gary to Keiffer to Courtland, he couldn’t take the attention she still gets from them,” the source told Radar Online.

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans was said to be just as upset with David Eason and reportedly informed him that their relationship was over. At that point, Eason changed his Facebook relationship status and she removed several images of Eason from her own page.

As Radar Online noted, this is just the latest proof of Jenelle Evans’ unhealthy relationship with David Eason. As some may recall, the Teen Mom 2 stars nearly didn’t make it down the aisle in September after Evans broke up with Eason just one day before they were set to wed.

Although Jenelle Evans and David Eason ultimately tied the knot in September 23, their relationship continues to be up and down, according to the source, and they allegedly fight constantly. In addition, the insider added, Eason has completely isolated Evans from everyone she used to be close with, and now, people are very concerned.

Jenelle Evans’ latest photo of David Eason was shared on her Instagram page nearly two weeks ago. Meanwhile, her husband hasn’t shared any new images of her since last week and the image he shared appeared to have been taken earlier this month.

Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including David Eason, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.